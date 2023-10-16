John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas

FBI Director Wray's urgent warning a stark reminder of the consequences of Biden's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

If you've been scratching your head wondering how ANYONE in their right mind could possibly side with Hamas after the atrocities they committed last weekend against 1000s of innocent Israelis look no further than this exceptional thread from John Hayward. If you're a Twitchy reader you are very familiar with Hayward and his threads as he is one of our favorites.

He just gets it, if that makes sense.

Take a look at this one:

It's long but definitely worth the read.

It's not Hamas' fault they murdered babies, they're just fighting back against the OPPRESSION.

Something like that.

See what we mean?

In their angry, brainwashed little minds, Israel represents evil capitalism and Palestine represents the oppressed.

How many times have we heard that Israel is evil for cutting off the water to people who ruined their own infrastructure and water to build missiles they in turn fire at Israel?

See AOC.

Oppression theology.

That's so damn good ... and he's spot on. It's a religion to these 'resistance' types.

... a toxic stew that simmered for decades.

He's right, you know.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

