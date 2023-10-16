John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas

If you've been scratching your head wondering how ANYONE in their right mind could possibly side with Hamas after the atrocities they committed last weekend against 1000s of innocent Israelis look no further than this exceptional thread from John Hayward. If you're a Twitchy reader you are very familiar with Hayward and his threads as he is one of our favorites.

He just gets it, if that makes sense.

Take a look at this one:

The heartless savagery of groups like Hamas, their dogged insistence on stockpiling weapons instead of helping their own people lead better lives, is part of their appeal to Western supporters and fellow travelers - and it's not just an appeal to their anti-Semitism. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

It's long but definitely worth the read.

Palestinian terror groups are adept at manipulating the Western Left's love of oppression narratives. That's why so many academic lefties are chirping "de-colonization!" right now, and why it's important for normies to understand that de-colonization means genocide. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

The Soviet Union invested great effort in pushing oppression narratives into Western academia, with a payoff lasting for generations after the fall of the USSR. Oppression narratives justify unlimited lawbreaking and atrocities. They're an H-bomb for destabilizing democracies. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

Oppression narratives claim that anything victims do against their oppressors is justified. Even when the victims commit an unspeakable atrocity, it's the fault of the oppressors for pushing them to such extremes. Their list of grievances is a shield against condemnation. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

It's not Hamas' fault they murdered babies, they're just fighting back against the OPPRESSION.

Something like that.

Oppression theology also tells us no one is really innocent, not even children, or civilians who sympathize with the terrorists who kill them. Everyone is a "combatant" because they serve the systemically corrupt System, and whatever happens to them is the System's fault anyway. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

Oppressed victims MUST fight using asymmetrical warfare, because the oppressors command vastly superior force and greater resources. "One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter!" generations of campus lefties have robotically chanted. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

The cunning Soviet strategists crafted these oppression narratives as ideological dirty bombs, creating a mindset that encouraged youngsters in the West to see themselves as victims or the allies of victims, fighting a resistance battle against patriarchy and capitalism. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

You'll notice that oppression theology has a built-in failsafe to prevent it from being turned against the Soviets or their heirs as communist superpower, the Chinese. Notice how those manifestly oppressive regimes are NEVER the villains in oppression gospels. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

See what we mean?

That's because Communist regimes are supposedly the avatars of The People. They only want fairness and equality for everyone. They're liberators, working tirelessly to challenge the false consciousness spread by capitalist exploiters. The Worker's Paradise cannot be oppressive! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

This element of oppression theology works like the secret directive that prevents Robocop from arresting executives of the corporation that built him. Fashionable campus radicals currently valorizing the Hamas savages could not care less about Uyghur Muslims oppressed by China. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

The savagery of Hamas, its diversion of funds to build gigantic weapons caches while bleating about the poverty and suffering of Palestinians, activates oppression theology programming. The very determination of the terrorists to prioritize murder is a recognition signal. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

You see, if the Palestinian terrorists ACT like tireless freedom fighters who will never let the evil capitalist Israelis bribe them into abandoning their noble struggle, then that's what they MUST be. It's like a password that activates a computer virus. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

In their angry, brainwashed little minds, Israel represents evil capitalism and Palestine represents the oppressed.

Oppressed victims have no agency. They are not held responsible for their actions, or for the deficiencies of their administrations - that's all the fault of the oppressors and their evil System. Hamas stockpiles guns and bombs because that's what brave freedom fighters do. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

Also, the relentless savagery of the Palestinian terror groups is key to convincing their Western apologists that Israel must make endless concessions to avoid further violence - and if they don't, the violence is THEIR fault, not the terrorists. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

How many times have we heard that Israel is evil for cutting off the water to people who ruined their own infrastructure and water to build missiles they in turn fire at Israel?

See AOC.

Hamas and its ilk strive to create the impression that Israel can never win. There is no victory condition for the Israelis, no end state in which peace reigns. If they don't comply with terrorist demands, then more violence is guaranteed - which makes the bloodshed THEIR fault. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

Leftism is totalitarian to the core. Leftists like a "resistance" group demonstrating its unshakable will to power, its refusal to stop fighting until it gets "justice." They see a reflection of their own valorized self-image as "resistance fighters" in the blood shed by Hamas. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

If the will of the Resistance can never break, then the will of the oppressive, corrupt System MUST eventually shatter. This is the foundational myth of oppression theology, the bedtime story its followers never tire of hearing. Much of U.S. pop culture transmits that message. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

Oppression theology.

That's so damn good ... and he's spot on. It's a religion to these 'resistance' types.

The Resistance has nothing left to lose, while the oppressors value their comforts and treasure. The oppressor culture is weak and consumed with doubt, while the will of the Resistance is pure. Resistance fighters are driven by belief, while oppressor troops simply obey orders. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

If you're shocked by the amount of support the Hamas savages are getting from the campus Left, just remember: Hamas stepped into a dreamspace for anti-capitalist liberation fighters that Communists spent generations creating, a toxic stew that simmered for decades. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 16, 2023

... a toxic stew that simmered for decades.

He's right, you know.

***

