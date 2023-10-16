Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New
Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is Missing 1 HUGE Piece

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Rep. Cori Bush and a bunch of her anti-Semitic pals in the House introduced a resolution to 'cease fire now' calling on Biden to somehow de-escalate the conflict ... and help Gaza.

You're making the same face we did when we saw this, we just know it.

Is she out of her freakin' MIND?! Wait, maybe don't answer that - we know she is.

Look at this nonsense:

Notice they don't say anything about returning the hostages. Surely that was just an oversight, right Cori?

There are lots and lots and lots of issues with this ...

Odd and yet totally expected.

True story.

Ridiculous is putting it nicely.

Of course not.

This is not about helping anyone but the terrorists ... sorry, Gazans.

