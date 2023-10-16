Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is Missing 1 HUGE Piece

Rep. Cori Bush and a bunch of her anti-Semitic pals in the House introduced a resolution to 'cease fire now' calling on Biden to somehow de-escalate the conflict ... and help Gaza.

You're making the same face we did when we saw this, we just know it.

Is she out of her freakin' MIND?! Wait, maybe don't answer that - we know she is.

Look at this nonsense:

We must do everything we can to save lives.@RepRashida, @RepAndreCarson, @RepSummerLee, @RepDeliaramirez, and I are introducing the #CeasefireNOW Resolution to call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.



I urge my colleagues to join us. pic.twitter.com/DlZ2k365zL — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 16, 2023

Notice they don't say anything about returning the hostages. Surely that was just an oversight, right Cori?

No, return the hostages first. Focus on their lives first? — #NeverForget911 (@TweepleBug) October 16, 2023

There are lots and lots and lots of issues with this ...

I love how you listed the Hamas causalities before the Israelis. Shows where your priorities are. And no, Israel needs to do what they need to do without outside interference — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) October 16, 2023

No call for Hamas to release the hostages? Odd. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) October 16, 2023

Odd and yet totally expected.

Hamas Caucus. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 16, 2023

True story.

Where’s the paragraph telling Hamas to release the hostages and surrender? THAT is the necessary de-escalation to end the fight THEY STARTED last weekend.



Y’all are ridiculous. 🙄 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 16, 2023

Ridiculous is putting it nicely.

I see you're still not actually calling for Hamas to return the hostages.https://t.co/pygsBhWj1e — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 16, 2023

Of course not.

This is not about helping anyone but the terrorists ... sorry, Gazans.

