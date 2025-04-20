So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This...
Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About the Crucifixion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 20, 2025
imgflip

We usually expect the annual blasphemous Easter story from a Lefty rag and not, well, a place called Christianity Today.

Yet here we are:

The Community Note reads:

The Bible explicitly refers to the nails in John’s gospel: John 20:25 Thomas 'said to them, ‘Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.’'

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%2020&version=NIV

Whoops.

And there's a screenshot for the rest of us.

We laughed out loud at this.

Yeah it is.

What a great turn of phrase.

We're totally stealing that.

It sure does.

They, apparently, have not.

Yep.

Paging Dr. Jones.

So, yeah.

Other than that, good work, Christianity Today.

Bang up job.

