Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About the Crucifixion

We usually expect the annual blasphemous Easter story from a Lefty rag and not, well, a place called Christianity Today.

Yet here we are:

The Community Note reads:

The Bible explicitly refers to the nails in John’s gospel: John 20:25 Thomas 'said to them, ‘Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.’' https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%2020&version=NIV

Whoops.

And there's a screenshot for the rest of us.

We laughed out loud at this.

This is like a Catholic Magazine saying Mary wasn’t a virgin. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) April 20, 2025

Yeah it is.

This article is a study in academic flatulence. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) April 20, 2025

What a great turn of phrase.

We're totally stealing that.

This just tells me the rest of your magazine is garbage — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 20, 2025

It sure does.

Have you never read the Bible?

Mark 15:24 - 39

Luke 23:33

John 20:25

Colossians 2:13-14



You know, Billy Graham is very ashamed of Christianity Today right now. You guys should just close your doors and go home. — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) April 20, 2025

They, apparently, have not.

Thomas has entered the chat. https://t.co/ChQQIp43AS — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) April 20, 2025

Yep.

The Greek word for “nail” can also mean “to affix” or “to press firmly,” leading some Greek scholars to suggest Jesus may have simply been adhered to the cross with first-century duct tape. https://t.co/kZ0SitN9FW pic.twitter.com/qYToCw6S0O — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) April 20, 2025

Paging Dr. Jones.

Uh...guys...we have the nails here in Rome. I just saw one of them at Basilica Santa Croce. https://t.co/mYT4hroOlV pic.twitter.com/xzY7PxQgYB — Dr. Thomas Carr O.P. (@ArdorNew) April 20, 2025

So, yeah.

Other than that, good work, Christianity Today.

Bang up job.

