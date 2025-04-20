The Democrats Finally Have Something In Common With Americans: They Want Joe Biden to Go Far, Far Away

Well, looky here.

The other day, we told you about Joe Biden's speech at a conference and how it went ... poorly. It wasn't the first time in his post-White House days that Biden made a fool of himself at a speech; a clandestine appearance at Harvard was also a disaster.

And, apparently, the Bidens were charging $300K for speaking engagements. There were -- unsurprisingly -- few takers.

Now the Democratic Party, still in massive disarray from the election, wants the former president to go away:

BREAKING: Democratic Party members are angry with Joe Biden and do not want to see him in the public eye any longer, according to Jill Biden’s former communications director. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 20, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Democratic figures and even the former first family’s aides are saying that former President Biden needs to stay out of politics, according to a new report from 'The Hill.' The outlet’s senior political correspondent, Amie Parnes, spoke to former first lady Jill Biden’s communications director Michael LaRosa, who stated that Biden’s staff needs to steer him away from the spotlight because the party is not interested in seeing him. 'If they had advisers who had their hand on the pulse of the Democratic Party or national politics, they would have understood the intense level of anger or indifference to them that remains inside our party and isn’t going away anytime soon,' the former Biden staffer said. Parnes spoke to LaRosa following Biden’s speech at a disability advocacy conference in Chicago earlier this week. The speech, which the ex-president gave on the state of the Social Security Administration, was Biden’s first major address since leaving the White House in January.

We'd pay good money to be a fly on the wall in the Biden household this week.

That’s why they kept him hidden during the last part of his Presidency — Nancy Buckley (@NancyBuckl34332) April 20, 2025

They all knew he was unfit to be in public office. And the tried to get him reelected anyway.

The first time democrats have held the same opinion as Americans. — Martin Lukas (@MartinLukasMD) April 20, 2025

Oof.

But true.

Nailed it.

Translation: The puppet’s strings are too visible now, and even the puppeteers are embarrassed. — Tiago (@thenamestiago) April 20, 2025

This is also accurate.

Every time he speaks he just makes it worse for them. — James Cole (@jmcoletx) April 20, 2025

They've apparently realized this now.

They've wanted to hide him for years. Basement campaigns, trips to Delaware, Kamala in charge...



This is nothing new. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 20, 2025

Fair point.

I thought what they had was special… https://t.co/aNH3XT7D1U pic.twitter.com/CPSENa2dxh — Les Ebling Jr★ (@EblingJr) April 20, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Apparently not.

It seems to be me that the @DNC is on their way to blame every ill of the party on him….. https://t.co/6363PB6z4b — Rogers' Ranger (@75RangerVet) April 20, 2025

YUP.

Democrats want you to forget Joe Biden was ever elected.



They want you to forget that Democrats were silent as a president with senile dementia ran American into the ground while they said nothing.



They want you to forget that Democrats don't care about Americans. Never forget. https://t.co/rXjZZgmxgk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 20, 2025

Unlike the former president, we don't plan to forget. Ever.

Personally I want Joe Biden in public as much as possible. https://t.co/nwGGlMMRu5 — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) April 20, 2025

So do we.

Even Democrats are saying "Let's Go Brandon!" 🤣🤣 https://t.co/5aKZd34cdz — 🇺🇲 Texas Ultra-MAGA Right Wing Nut 🇺🇲↙️ (@RightnTexas) April 20, 2025

'Let's Go Away, Brandon!'

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



