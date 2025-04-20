White House Rolls Out New COVID Website That Would've Gotten You Banned From...
VIP
Lights Are on but Nobody’s Home! Aging Empty-Headed Protesters Chant Outside JD Vance’s...

The Democrats Finally Have Something In Common With Americans: They Want Joe Biden to Go Far, Far Away

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Well, looky here.

The other day, we told you about Joe Biden's speech at a conference and how it went ... poorly. It wasn't the first time in his post-White House days that Biden made a fool of himself at a speech; a clandestine appearance at Harvard was also a disaster.

And, apparently, the Bidens were charging $300K for speaking engagements. There were -- unsurprisingly -- few takers.

Now the Democratic Party, still in massive disarray from the election, wants the former president to go away:

Here's more from Fox News:

Democratic figures and even the former first family’s aides are saying that former President Biden needs to stay out of politics, according to a new report from 'The Hill.'

The outlet’s senior political correspondent, Amie Parnes, spoke to former first lady Jill Biden’s communications director Michael LaRosa, who stated that Biden’s staff needs to steer him away from the spotlight because the party is not interested in seeing him.

'If they had advisers who had their hand on the pulse of the Democratic Party or national politics, they would have understood the intense level of anger or indifference to them that remains inside our party and isn’t going away anytime soon,' the former Biden staffer said.

Parnes spoke to LaRosa following Biden’s speech at a disability advocacy conference in Chicago earlier this week. The speech, which the ex-president gave on the state of the Social Security Administration, was Biden’s first major address since leaving the White House in January.

Father of Teen Stabbing Victim Reveals Why He Showed Up at Press Conference ... He Wanted to Pray
justmindy
We'd pay good money to be a fly on the wall in the Biden household this week.

They all knew he was unfit to be in public office. And the tried to get him reelected anyway.

Oof.

But true.

Nailed it.

This is also accurate.

They've apparently realized this now.

Fair point.

EL. OH. EL.

Apparently not.

YUP.

Unlike the former president, we don't plan to forget. Ever.

So do we.

'Let's Go Away, Brandon!'

