It Turns Out Few People Want to Pay $300K to Have Joe Biden Yell Incoherently at Them for an Hour

This week, Democrats dragged Joe Biden out of retirement to have him speak at the 2025 Conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago. It ... did not go well for old Grandpa Joe. Not only did he tell the crowd he 'never grew up around black people,' he also spent the time lying about Social Security (so much so the official Social Security X account called him out).

He also apparently gave a disastrous speech at Harvard. Here's what the Daily Beast said about it:

The event was reportedly planned weeks in advance, but the timing wasn’t great, as it turned out, with Harvard battling a $2.2 billion funding freeze and threats to its tax-exempt status. Either way, the clandestine plot for Biden to talk to about 50 students at the Kennedy School was a bust. … Biden’s loyal adviser, Mike Donilon, now a resident fellow at Harvard, who accompanied him, had to correct him after he mixed up Ukraine with Iraq as he discussed the war with Russia. Then he clumsily dropped a melting ice cream bar on the floor after biting into it after his speech, the Crimson reported.

When Joe Biden's dropping perfectly good ice cream, you know things are bad.

Anyway, the former President -- or more likely his grifting handlers -- were really hoping to make bank on Joe after he left the White House. But it seems few people are willing to shell out more than a quarter million dollars to have Biden ramble on:

Joe Biden ‘having trouble booking gigs’ with $300K per speech asking price https://t.co/BiBuUqIMhl pic.twitter.com/YXHvqsGFo9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2025

More from The New York Post (emphasis added):

It’s not just Biden family artwork that’s struggling to sell these days. Former President Joe Biden’s attempt to bill $300,000 per speaking appearance is finding few takers, The Post has learned — as some of his own former aides say it’s time for the 82-year-old to leave the spotlight for good after reminiscing about “colored kids” Tuesday in his first public address since leaving office. A source familiar with Biden’s faltering speaking career said that the 46th president’s standard pitch is $300,000 — 25% below Barack Obama’s $400,000 asking price upon leaving office in 2017. It’s unclear how negotiable Biden’s rate is. If travel is required, a private jet and expenses for five staffers also is expected for Biden, who has been repped since early February by the Creative Artists Agency.

When the demand for your product is zero, you are not in a position to negotiate.

I’m also having trouble getting people to pay me 300k to come talk to them — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 17, 2025

Heh.

Considering this was 6 years ago, I wouldn’t hire him either. pic.twitter.com/ihNqBObrOd — Marty (@martyguthrie) April 17, 2025

We have eyes and memories. Seems Joe Biden's grifting entourage forgets this.

Because these price tags are all about influence peddling, and Joe doesn't have any more influence. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 17, 2025

Nope. Hunter couldn't sell one of his paintings for a dollar and a Big Mac these days.

I don't get it. I would let him come speak at an event for sure if he were paying $300,000. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) April 17, 2025

That's the only way we'd let Joe Biden speak to us.

Total mystery why there are so few takers willing to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He should talk more about colored kids. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) April 17, 2025

That'll help.

Oh, we love you guys. You never fail to make us laugh.

I’d rather hear a speech by the Disney’s Hall Of Presidents animatronic Joe Biden than I would from the real Joe Biden at this point, I trust the Imagineers to make robot Joe coherent more than than I do Joe’s people to make Joe coherent https://t.co/37aKKDMY1Z pic.twitter.com/iy9AuFWn7X — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 17, 2025

The robot could probably get $300k.

He’s an elderly man with a poor memory. Maybe his artist son can support him https://t.co/hcQWrVu7w3 — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) April 17, 2025

Yeah, about Hunter's 'art' ... it's not paying the bills these days.

I only charge $299K per speech. HMU https://t.co/fylrzyBPSM — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 17, 2025

That's a bargain!

Tru. Just think of all the prime Twitchy content we're losing out on.

