Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret Speech

President Joe Biden made his first public remarks since leaving office this week at the 2025 Conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago. He lied about Social Security ("They want to wreck it so they can rob it!") and somehow got on the topic of how, as a child, he'd never seen a school bus full of colored children go by (although he did go on to attend a black church).

Biden reportedly gave a secret speech at Harvard on Thursday, where he dropped his ice cream.

Biden drops ice cream and confuses countries in secret Harvard speech.https://t.co/PAiXYiWB4O — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 17, 2025

The Daily Beast reports:

The event was reportedly planned weeks in advance, but the timing wasn’t great, as it turned out, with Harvard battling a $2.2 billion funding freeze and threats to its tax-exempt status. Either way, the clandestine plot for Biden to talk to about 50 students at the Kennedy School was a bust. … Biden’s loyal adviser, Mike Donilon, now a resident fellow at Harvard, who accompanied him, had to correct him after he mixed up Ukraine with Iraq as he discussed the war with Russia. Then he clumsily dropped a melting ice cream bar on the floor after biting into it after his speech, the Crimson reported.

One can assume these speeches and appearances are paid and part of his post-office attempt to cash in on the professional speaking circuit while he can. — Tim D (@tday257) April 17, 2025

We're not sure if he was paid for this speech, but the New York Post is reporting that the former president is having trouble booking speaking gigs, with an asking price of $300,000.

Joe Biden ‘having trouble booking gigs’ with $300K per speech asking price https://t.co/BiBuUqIMhl pic.twitter.com/YXHvqsGFo9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2025

The New York Post reports:

Former President Joe Biden’s attempt to bill $300,000 per speaking appearance is finding few takers, The Post has learned — as some of his own former aides say it’s time for the 82-year-old to leave the spotlight for good after reminiscing about “colored kids” Tuesday in his first public address since leaving office. A source familiar with Biden’s faltering speaking career said that the 46th president’s standard pitch is $300,000 — 25% below Barack Obama’s $400,000 asking price upon leaving office in 2017. It’s unclear how negotiable Biden’s rate is. If travel is required, a private jet and expenses for five staffers also is expected for Biden, who has been repped since early February by the Creative Artists Agency.

We'd forgotten that he'd been signed to CAA.

Considering this was 6 years ago, I wouldn’t hire him either. pic.twitter.com/ihNqBObrOd — Marty (@martyguthrie) April 17, 2025

Because these price tags are all about influence peddling, and Joe doesn't have any more influence. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 17, 2025

I get it. I've heard every word I ever want to hear from him already. — John C (@jvc2149) April 17, 2025

I don't get it. I would let him come speak at an event for sure if he were paying $300,000. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) April 17, 2025

He should talk more about colored kids. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) April 17, 2025

Tell Jill to stop it. He stole enough money as it is. — Rackman (@AckRDA) April 17, 2025

In terms of Joe Biden, the word "speech" is doing a lot of work here. — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) April 17, 2025

Why would anyone pay a dime to have Biden stumble and slur his way through a teleprompter and go off cuff, possibly making racist comments?

He is too much of a gamble and not worth the risk. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) April 17, 2025

Because it's essentially $100,000 per minute the guy will last on stage — Tom Stearns (@UnrealCity) April 17, 2025

Biden should listen to his old boss, who famously said, "I mean, I do think at a certain point you've made enough money."

