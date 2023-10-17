Laughable! Penn State Professor Excuses Absences to Protect Students from 'HATEFUL' ... Ri...
Harvard Graduate Student Union Stops Debating Whether or Not to Condemn Hamas to Kick Jewish Journo OUT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on October 17, 2023
Twitchy

User @JewishWonk was live-tweeting the Harvard Graduate Student Union special meeting about Israel-Palestine and whether or not they should condemn Hamas. Seems odd to us that there would need to be a debate around condemning terrorists but you know, we're not Harvard smart.

Ahem.

It all started here:

Keep going:

Highly critical of Israel.

Gosh, that's shocking.

There it is, the 'bad guys on both sides' even though we wouldn't be here if Hamas hadn't attacked Israel.

Harvard.

Yadda yadda yadda.

Sam J.
And here we go.

Cowards.

It's hard to be trash anti-Semites when there's a Jew in the room taking notes and making their meeting public.

Wait for it.

They kicked him out. Classy.

When people show you who they really are, believe them. 

***

Tags: HAMAS HARVARD ISRAEL JEWISH PALESTINE
