HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare...
Joe Biden's '60 Minutes' Interview Went About As Well As Expected
WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called...
Mike Lee EMBARRASSES Republicans Refusing to Vote for Jim Jordan with Hilariously BRUTAL...
WATCH: Tech Billionaires Realize They Were Wrong About Donald Trump
The Lectern Guy Says Celine Dion is the Best Thing to Come Out...
WaPo Weighs in on Genocide and a Brutal Massacre in the Violent History...
High School Freshman Creates Soap That Fights Skin Cancer
Robin DiAngelo Says 'Frozen' Is Racist
Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas...
American Jewish Group If Not Now Claims to Have Shut Down the White...
Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo
Where Are the Parents? WATCH: Viral Video Shows Out of Control Teen Verbally...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says We Can't Look Away From This Atrocity in Gaza

Don Bacon tells Liz Cheney to Hold His Beer in Post Refusing to Vote Jim Jordan (Let the DRAGGING Begin)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on October 17, 2023
Meme

You'd think a Republican with an awesome last name like Bacon wouldn't be such a toolbag ... unfortunately, in 2023, toolbags are the norm in those supposedly moderate officials who are proving there sadly is a uniparty in DC. 

Advertisement

Don Bacon is one of the few holdouts left refusing to vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker. 

He is, of course, making this about himself because that's all he really cares about.

For a guy claiming he'll do what's best for country, he sure talks about himself a lot.

Safe to say, the responses from the people he should care about (aka his constituents and Republicans) are not ... supportive. This has not been going over so hot for Bacon.

Seriously.

Recommended

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nope.

Not in the least.

Unless of course the country we're talking about is Ukraine ...

From POLITICO:

But Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a staunch Ukraine supporter and McCarthy ally, said he would only support a Ukraine package that ensures advanced weapons like the long-range Army Tactical Missile System make it to the battlefield.

Hrm.

Would you look at that? His public phone number.

Interesting.

Maybe he should ask Liz Cheney how things went after she ignored what her constituents wanted.

Ahem.

Advertisement

HAD to update this and add Jesse Kelly's tweet.

Ouch.

***

Related:

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)

Mike Lee EMBARRASSES Republicans Refusing to Vote for Jim Jordan with Hilariously BRUTAL 'List' and LOL

Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is Missing 1 HUGE Piece

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BACON HOUSE JIM JORDAN LIZ CHENEY SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)
Sam J.
HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare Hamas' Plan From Orbit
Sam J.
Mike Lee EMBARRASSES Republicans Refusing to Vote for Jim Jordan with Hilariously BRUTAL 'List' and LOL
Sam J.
WATCH: Tech Billionaires Realize They Were Wrong About Donald Trump
Twitchy Video
Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo
Coucy
Joe Biden's '60 Minutes' Interview Went About As Well As Expected
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement