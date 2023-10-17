Don Bacon tells Liz Cheney to Hold His Beer in Post Refusing to Vote Jim Jordan (Let the DRAGGING Begin)

You'd think a Republican with an awesome last name like Bacon wouldn't be such a toolbag ... unfortunately, in 2023, toolbags are the norm in those supposedly moderate officials who are proving there sadly is a uniparty in DC.

Don Bacon is one of the few holdouts left refusing to vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker.

He is, of course, making this about himself because that's all he really cares about.

I’m not budging. I’m a five-time commander and deployed to Middle-East four times. I’ll do what is best for country. — Don Bacon 🇺🇸 🥓 ✈️ 🏍️ (@DonJBacon) October 17, 2023

For a guy claiming he'll do what's best for country, he sure talks about himself a lot.

The folks yelling we need to put out the house fire, started the fire. This started when 4% of Republicans voted to remove Speaker McCarthy. Then, we had another group refuse to support Scalise after he won by our rules. We can’t have a process when a few break the rules. — Don Bacon 🇺🇸 🥓 ✈️ 🏍️ (@DonJBacon) October 16, 2023

Safe to say, the responses from the people he should care about (aka his constituents and Republicans) are not ... supportive. This has not been going over so hot for Bacon.

Only an imbecile lets the house burn down out of spite or to try to prove a point.



Jordan supported McCarthy. He is now the only viable option. https://t.co/1OcdVTpO0I — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 17, 2023

Seriously.

Enjoy your stay in Congress. It will be short. Primary coming! https://t.co/SuDuMpSjlr — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 17, 2023

This is what an arrogant ass looks like in our Republican House @HouseGOP this my friends is @DonJBacon @RepDonBacon and he is a RINO who is putting his “butt hurt feelings over what’s right for our party”! https://t.co/oLJ6XEOGSR — Sharon (@Shepherdline) October 17, 2023

Isn’t it amazing how @RepDonBacon believes “he’s the only one” who knows what’s good for this country &his constituents are complete idiots.



I’m embarrassed to say I worked tirelessly for the Republican Party, the 1st yr he ran for Congress, to get him elected. He’s been bought! https://t.co/PEUL8AfkyN — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) October 17, 2023

You’re not doing what is best for the country. https://t.co/TWrcbCUG7Y — Bear🐻 (@VP72801) October 17, 2023

Nope.

Not in the least.

Unless of course the country we're talking about is Ukraine ...

From POLITICO:

But Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a staunch Ukraine supporter and McCarthy ally, said he would only support a Ukraine package that ensures advanced weapons like the long-range Army Tactical Missile System make it to the battlefield.

Hrm.

Would you look at that? His public phone number.

Interesting.

We aren't budging either we. VOTE BACON OUT IN 2024 since he won't vote for Jordan. Being in Congress isn't about you, it's about the American people. https://t.co/W6ILwZ5R9e — Futurist (@americasgreat) October 17, 2023

Maybe he should ask Liz Cheney how things went after she ignored what her constituents wanted.

Ahem.

You were deployed to an Air Force base. You had less chance of encountering violence than you do while walking to your office in D.C. every day. And better Wi-Fi. Sell that somewhere else, Rambo. https://t.co/UPkdns9rKd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 17, 2023

HAD to update this and add Jesse Kelly's tweet.

Ouch.

