Spoiled Rich Kid Wannabe Tough Guy and Lying FRAUD Michael Fanone DECIMATED for His Jim Jordan Comments

Would you look at that? Republicans against Trump shared Michael Fanone's comments about Jim Jordan and how he shouldn't be Speaker of the House like it's a good thing. Although to be fair, many accounts are posting garbage now for engagement farming so maybe they knew this would tick a lot of people off and make bank.

Advertisement

Or they're just obnoxious toads.

Probably a little bit of both.

Democrats are gonna be Democrats (yeah, we do NOT buy the fact that any of the people involved with this account are actually Republicans) but this is just obnoxious:

Michael Fanone, the former police officer who was injured on Jan. 6:



"Jim Jordan is an insurrectionist who has no place being second in line to the presidency.



I witnessed the deadly assault on our democracy with my own eyes, which is why it absolutely disgusts me that extreme… pic.twitter.com/NofQYpxvRH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 17, 2023

The guy who lied under oath has thoughts on Jim Jordan.

Yeah, pass.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Fanone is a fraud. Who cares what he thinks? — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) October 17, 2023

Democrats.

Republicans pretending they're not Democrats even though they are clearly Democrats.

Annoying twat-waffles pretending they're somehow putting country over party like that Bacon guy.

Mike Fanone is a spoiled rich kid loser wanna be tough guy who lied under oath. Total Loser. — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) October 17, 2023

But tell us how you REALLY feel.

Ouch.

And yet, accurate and good enough for us to quote in the headline. Well done.

The Left is afraid of Jordan.



Very reassuring message. — BrianTerry180 (@BrianTerry180) October 17, 2023

We joke about this a lot, how certain people are intimidating or even scary to the Left/Democrats but this time around, it feels legit. There is definitely some sort of fear behind these comments we're seeing, whether that stems from the fact Jordan will ultimately get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th OR that he will likely move to impeach Biden ...

They're terrified of Jordan.

And that tells us the guy should be Speaker.

***

Related:

HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare Hamas' Plan From Orbit

Don Bacon tells Liz Cheney to Hold His Beer in Post Refusing to Vote Jim Jordan (Let the DRAGGING Begin)

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)

Mike Lee EMBARRASSES Republicans Refusing to Vote for Jim Jordan with Hilariously BRUTAL 'List' and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.