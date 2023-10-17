Spoiled Rich Kid Wannabe Tough Guy and Lying FRAUD Michael Fanone DECIMATED for His Jim Jordan Comments

Laughable! Penn State Professor Excuses Absences to Protect Students from 'HATEFUL' ... Ri...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Would you look at that? Republicans against Trump shared Michael Fanone's comments about Jim Jordan and how he shouldn't be Speaker of the House like it's a good thing. Although to be fair, many accounts are posting garbage now for engagement farming so maybe they knew this would tick a lot of people off and make bank.

Or they're just obnoxious toads.

Probably a little bit of both.

Democrats are gonna be Democrats (yeah, we do NOT buy the fact that any of the people involved with this account are actually Republicans) but this is just obnoxious:

The guy who lied under oath has thoughts on Jim Jordan.

Yeah, pass.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Democrats.

Republicans pretending they're not Democrats even though they are clearly Democrats.

Annoying twat-waffles pretending they're somehow putting country over party like that Bacon guy.

But tell us how you REALLY feel.

Ouch.

And yet, accurate and good enough for us to quote in the headline. Well done.

We joke about this a lot, how certain people are intimidating or even scary to the Left/Democrats but this time around, it feels legit. There is definitely some sort of fear behind these comments we're seeing, whether that stems from the fact Jordan will ultimately get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th OR that he will likely move to impeach Biden ...

They're terrified of Jordan.

And that tells us the guy should be Speaker.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: DEMOCRATS JIM JORDAN SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE JANUARY 6

