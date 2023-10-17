HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare Hamas' Plan From Orbit

Sounds like the U.S. and Israel are working on a plan to help Gazans ... and if Hamas tries to stop them, they'll be sorry!

Ok, so they won't really be sorry.

In fact, they'll probably just laugh BUT still.

Take a look:

SEC. BLINKEN: “The U.S. and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, and them alone.”



“If Hamas — in any way — blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians,… pic.twitter.com/QokGZnHIQP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2023

What are they gonna do? Write a sternly worded letter?

This thread breaks everything down:

The US and Israel have agreed to develop a plan to enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces during a press statement from the US embassy's Tel Aviv branch office. (1/4) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 17, 2023

Blinken says the plan pushed by the US will include "the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way."



"It is critical that aid begin flowing into Gaza as soon as possible," Blinken says. (2/4) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 17, 2023

Can't help but notice how none of these plans or speeches address the fact that NONE of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't attacked Israel in the first place. And what about the hostages?

Anyone? Bueller?

The secretary says that the US is aware that Hamas may try and seize or destroy such aid once it enters Gaza but asserts that the US will condemn such actions if they happen and work to prevent them in the future. (3/4) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 17, 2023

Ooooh, it will condemn those actions.

We're sure Hamas is really worried about being condemned by the US or Israel.

Blinken thanks Israel for agreeing to the plan and says US President Joe Biden looks forward to discussing it further when he arrives in Israel on Wednesday. (4/4) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 17, 2023

Yeah, President Silver Alert is going to Israel.

Can't wait to see the hot takes ...

Mary Katharine Hame nuked the whole thing from orbit:

This stern warning about possible future condemnation will probably do the trick. https://t.co/oWnkaQl89p — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 17, 2023

Will totally do the trick.

Genius.

***

***

