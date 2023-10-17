Joe Biden's '60 Minutes' Interview Went About As Well As Expected
HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare Hamas' Plan From Orbit

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on October 17, 2023
Twitchy

Sounds like the U.S. and Israel are working on a plan to help Gazans ... and if Hamas tries to stop them, they'll be sorry!

Ok, so they won't really be sorry.

In fact, they'll probably just laugh BUT still.

Take a look:

What are they gonna do? Write a sternly worded letter?

This thread breaks everything down:

Can't help but notice how none of these plans or speeches address the fact that NONE of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't attacked Israel in the first place. And what about the hostages?

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)
Sam J.
Anyone? Bueller?

Ooooh, it will condemn those actions.

We're sure Hamas is really worried about being condemned by the US or Israel.

Yeah, President Silver Alert is going to Israel.

Can't wait to see the hot takes ...

Mary Katharine Hame nuked the whole thing from orbit:

Will totally do the trick.

Genius.

***

***

BIDEN GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

