THIS --> IDF Member Shuts ABC Journo Shaming Him for Palestinian Deaths Down in SPECTACULAR Video (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:56 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitter

Damn, this is good.

We've been watching as the Left/Democrats and media have worked overtime to somehow make what's happening in the Middle East Israel's fault. It's as if they've completely forgotten why Israel declared war in the first place.

And to see an ABC journo trying to shame an IDF member about the number of Palestinians dying?

Bro.

C'mon.

Watch this.

Take that question straight back to Hamas.

HELL YEAH.

Finally.

When you are right and have truth on your side, you don't need a lot of fancy emotional words to make your point.

Clearly.

They've all been obnoxious. ABC isn't special - they just got called out by someone who actually knows what's going on.

Bingo.

***

