THIS --> IDF Member Shuts ABC Journo Shaming Him for Palestinian Deaths Down in SPECTACULAR Video (Watch)

Damn, this is good.

We've been watching as the Left/Democrats and media have worked overtime to somehow make what's happening in the Middle East Israel's fault. It's as if they've completely forgotten why Israel declared war in the first place.

Advertisement

And to see an ABC journo trying to shame an IDF member about the number of Palestinians dying?

Bro.

C'mon.

Watch this.

ABC to IDF members: "There are those voices there, across this region and elsewhere who say the price of military action is too great, that too many civilians are now dying. Too many Palestinians dying."



Israeli solider: "We are in a full war here. The responsibility isn't on… pic.twitter.com/n8HX5poIHC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2023

Take that question straight back to Hamas.

HELL YEAH.

Finally.

Leave it to the infantry to articulate the problem in plain text. — The Legion is not Amused (@LegionAmused13) October 16, 2023

When you are right and have truth on your side, you don't need a lot of fancy emotional words to make your point.

Clearly.

Keep your usual comments to yourself, ABC. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 16, 2023

They've all been obnoxious. ABC isn't special - they just got called out by someone who actually knows what's going on.

Bingo.

***

Related:

There's Stupid and Then There's THIS --> Jamie Raskin Suggesting Liz Cheney for Speaker Goes SO Wrong

Harvard Graduate Student Union Stops Debating Whether or Not to Condemn Hamas to Kick Jewish Journo OUT

Don Bacon tells Liz Cheney to Hold His Beer in Post Refusing to Vote Jim Jordan (Let the DRAGGING Begin)

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)

Mike Lee EMBARRASSES Republicans Refusing to Vote for Jim Jordan with Hilariously BRUTAL 'List' and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.