Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to...
Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Are Feuding. Here's Why.
Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journal...
NYU Students Caught on Video Making their Anti-Semitism Even More Repugnant and PERSONAL...
THIS --> IDF Member Shuts ABC Journo Shaming Him for Palestinian Deaths Down...
Ron DeSantis Rescues Hundreds of Americans Stranded in Israel
Laughable! Penn State Professor Excuses Absences to Protect Students from 'HATEFUL' ... Ri...
There's Stupid and Then There's THIS --> Jamie Raskin Suggesting Liz Cheney for...
Harvard Graduate Student Union Stops Debating Whether or Not to Condemn Hamas to...
Redsteeze Slams Biden's Latest Statement Meant to Appease Hamas Sympathizers and 'The Squa...
Spoiled Rich Kid Wannabe Tough Guy and Lying FRAUD Michael Fanone DECIMATED for...
HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare...
Joe Biden's '60 Minutes' Interview Went About As Well As Expected
Don Bacon tells Liz Cheney to Hold His Beer in Post Refusing to...

WHOA if true: Rep. Don 'Swamp' Bacon Has Some 'Splainin' to do About Suspicious Ties to Communist China

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on October 17, 2023

Rep. Don Bacon has made a very big deal of putting country over party and claiming THAT'S why he won't support Jim Jordan. 

We're starting to question WHICH country exactly he's putting over his party.

Advertisement

Honestly, it's been quite fascinating to watch the number of mouth-breathing Democrats/Leftists screeching at anyone on the Right calling Bacon out. Almost as if they know something about Bacon that we don't.

Could it be that allegedly has a connection to a CCP-linked think tank?

Eek.

We can neither confirm nor deny if this is true but ... yikes.

From The Washington Examiner:

Two Republican lawmakers that joined the HDI Congressional Advisory Board in November told the Washington Examiner that they would continue their affiliation with the group.

"After the Biden administration botched the Afghanistan withdrawal, I was pleased to work with any group willing to help confront the crisis," said Rep. August Pfluger of Texas. "I am taking HDI at their word, and they have denied working with the CCP. If new information comes to light, I will reevaluate my position on the board."

The other advisory board member, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, said he was "satisfied" by HDI's Sunday press release.

"The congressman was not aware of any reported relationship with the Taihe Institute when he joined. HDI has confirmed they have spoken on cultural diplomacy and the need for dialogue at conferences organized by Taihe but they have never accepted funding from Taihe or the PRC," Bacon's office said in a statement. "Rep. Bacon is satisfied with their explanation."

Recommended

Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist
justmindy
Advertisement

Because of course he is.

True story. 

Big props.

And either way, Bacon has some 'splainin' to do.

***

Related:

Israeli Soldier Makes ABC Journo Look Like the Hamas Apologist He Really is in SPECTACULAR video (watch)

Harvard Graduate Student Union Stops Debating Whether or Not to Condemn Hamas to Kick Jewish Journo OUT

Don Bacon tells Liz Cheney to Hold His Beer in Post Refusing to Vote Jim Jordan (Let the DRAGGING Begin)

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHINA COMMUNIST JIM JORDAN SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist
justmindy
THIS --> IDF Member Shuts ABC Journo Shaming Him for Palestinian Deaths Down in SPECTACULAR Video (Watch)
Sam J.
NYU Students Caught on Video Making their Anti-Semitism Even More Repugnant and PERSONAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Harvard Graduate Student Union Stops Debating Whether or Not to Condemn Hamas to Kick Jewish Journo OUT
Sam J.
Laughable! Penn State Professor Excuses Absences to Protect Students from 'HATEFUL' ... Riley Gaines
justmindy
WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist justmindy
Advertisement