WHOA if true: Rep. Don 'Swamp' Bacon Has Some 'Splainin' to do About Suspicious Ties to Communist China

Rep. Don Bacon has made a very big deal of putting country over party and claiming THAT'S why he won't support Jim Jordan.

We're starting to question WHICH country exactly he's putting over his party.

Advertisement

Honestly, it's been quite fascinating to watch the number of mouth-breathing Democrats/Leftists screeching at anyone on the Right calling Bacon out. Almost as if they know something about Bacon that we don't.

Could it be that allegedly has a connection to a CCP-linked think tank?

Eek.

🚨Rep. Don Bacon caught serving as advisor to nonprofit with ties to CCP-linked think tank



Humpty Dumpty Institute touts partnership with Beijing think tank that employs 12+ members of CCP & People’s Liberation Army



Bacon is an advisor to HDI



When HDI’s ties to CCP were… https://t.co/BwcF2ONKJK pic.twitter.com/DVcYheUPOM — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

We can neither confirm nor deny if this is true but ... yikes.

Here’s how Don Bacon gets his CCP money:



US-based Sequoia Capital invests in CCP military tech & AI



Sequoia donates millions to Kevin’s PAC “McCarthy Victory Fund”



McCarthy PACs “Protect the House 2024” & “Take Back the House 2022” sends over half a million to Don



SWAMP BACON pic.twitter.com/OOziTpJdNG — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

From The Washington Examiner:

Two Republican lawmakers that joined the HDI Congressional Advisory Board in November told the Washington Examiner that they would continue their affiliation with the group. "After the Biden administration botched the Afghanistan withdrawal, I was pleased to work with any group willing to help confront the crisis," said Rep. August Pfluger of Texas. "I am taking HDI at their word, and they have denied working with the CCP. If new information comes to light, I will reevaluate my position on the board." The other advisory board member, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, said he was "satisfied" by HDI's Sunday press release. "The congressman was not aware of any reported relationship with the Taihe Institute when he joined. HDI has confirmed they have spoken on cultural diplomacy and the need for dialogue at conferences organized by Taihe but they have never accepted funding from Taihe or the PRC," Bacon's office said in a statement. "Rep. Bacon is satisfied with their explanation."

Because of course he is.

Props to @bpcostello for mapping out Don Bacon’s corruption👏🏼 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

True story.

Big props.

And either way, Bacon has some 'splainin' to do.

***

Related:

Israeli Soldier Makes ABC Journo Look Like the Hamas Apologist He Really is in SPECTACULAR video (watch)

Harvard Graduate Student Union Stops Debating Whether or Not to Condemn Hamas to Kick Jewish Journo OUT

Don Bacon tells Liz Cheney to Hold His Beer in Post Refusing to Vote Jim Jordan (Let the DRAGGING Begin)

WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.