NYU Students Caught on Video Making their Anti-Semitism Even More Repugnant and PERSONAL (Watch)

Sam J.
October 17, 2023
Various

We're starting to think it's safe to say that major universities and colleges in America are lost. For years, we've joked and snarked about how these institutions are churning out brain-dead young people who can't think for themselves and then end up voting Democrat until they figure out how taxes work ... but this is so much worse.

They're not just churning out dummies, they're churning out haters.

And we've seen a ton of it this week alone.

Case in point:

Why do that?

Does that somehow make them more powerful? Edgier? 

Where is their humanity?

Maybe the university would care if these little monsters misgendered the Israelis before they tore these posters down?

Thinking their actions are already doing just that.

At least.

We're not exactly holding our breath waiting for NYU to do a damn thing about this. If they do, it will be some lame statement about how the violence and hate has no place on either side ... blah blah blah.

Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist
God forbid they call anti-Semitism and hate out for what it really is.

