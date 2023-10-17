NYU Students Caught on Video Making their Anti-Semitism Even More Repugnant and PERSONAL (Watch)

We're starting to think it's safe to say that major universities and colleges in America are lost. For years, we've joked and snarked about how these institutions are churning out brain-dead young people who can't think for themselves and then end up voting Democrat until they figure out how taxes work ... but this is so much worse.

They're not just churning out dummies, they're churning out haters.

And we've seen a ton of it this week alone.

Case in point:

HORRIFYING- NYU students walking around campus removing posters featuring missing Israelis being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.



The lack of humanity by your students is not only heartbreaking but extremely concerning @nyuniversity @NYUCampusSafety pic.twitter.com/BmTs1OzGF2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 17, 2023

Why do that?

Does that somehow make them more powerful? Edgier?

Where is their humanity?

Just 5 minutes ago, calling someone by the wrong pronouns was the worst imaginable offense on campus. Today, it's totally okay to rip down pictures of kidnapped & missing Jews and chant "from the river to the sea" - a literal call for genocide. https://t.co/eyB0pw6hhB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 17, 2023

Maybe the university would care if these little monsters misgendered the Israelis before they tore these posters down?

Make them famous. — BH (@bradyjholt) October 17, 2023

Thinking their actions are already doing just that.

They should be expelled. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) October 17, 2023

At least.

What's wrong with this students, these are pics of missing citizens why remove them



If University fails to take actions against such hatred something is really wrong with the ecosystem. — 0mNam0↗️ (@0mNam0) October 17, 2023

We're not exactly holding our breath waiting for NYU to do a damn thing about this. If they do, it will be some lame statement about how the violence and hate has no place on either side ... blah blah blah.

God forbid they call anti-Semitism and hate out for what it really is.

***

***

