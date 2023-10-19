WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People Have Thoughts (watch)

Biden has really and truly been representing the United States of America in a spectacular way. Presidential, brave, well-spoken, with just enough empathy to be seen as human ... OMG WE ARE SO KIDDING. Wouldn't that be nice though? Nah, Biden has done exactly what we expected him to do, which is embarrass TF out of America.

Over and over again.

This, however, is probably the dumbest thing he has said so far.

Notice we added 'so far' because we're sure he'll say something even dumber.

Watch:

Biden says Palestinians ‘gotta learn how to shoot straight’ after hospital blast that killed about 500 people https://t.co/7TWiNu7XN1 pic.twitter.com/cC1irW8drL — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2023

Gotta learn to shoot straight.

Really dude?

This can't be real. This man has lost his mind.



Yes, Mr. President, be sure and hit the Jews! Enjoy your visit in their country while they are mourning. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) October 19, 2023

Sadly, it's real. Oh sure, the spinners are out front and center claiming this was taken out of context or 'what he meant was,' but it's right there if you watch the clip.

@cowboyIikeem this is what I mean his brain has gone dementia-mode and isn't coming back. I would liken him to a potato but that would be insulting to potatoes — K | hump then fall era (@keybrackson) October 19, 2023

You never want to go full potato.

"hospital blast that killed about 500 people"



Gonna need a fact check on that one, @CommunityNotes @NoteNeeded https://t.co/sGIytBqJtL — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 19, 2023

Also a good point for the New York Post. Maybe STOP pushing propaganda from Hamas?

Us too.

