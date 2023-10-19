WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People Have Thoughts (watch)

Here's How the AP & ABC News Framed a Left-Wing Insurrection at the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:06 AM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden has really and truly been representing the United States of America in a spectacular way. Presidential, brave, well-spoken, with just enough empathy to be seen as human ... OMG WE ARE SO KIDDING. Wouldn't that be nice though? Nah, Biden has done exactly what we expected him to do, which is embarrass TF out of America.

Over and over again.

This, however, is probably the dumbest thing he has said so far.

Notice we added 'so far' because we're sure he'll say something even dumber.

Watch:

Gotta learn to shoot straight.

Really dude?

Sadly, it's real. Oh sure, the spinners are out front and center claiming this was taken out of context or 'what he meant was,' but it's right there if you watch the clip.

You never want to go full potato.

Also a good point for the New York Post. Maybe STOP pushing propaganda from Hamas?

Us too.

***

