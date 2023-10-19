Ilhan Omar Kinda TRIES Backpedaling on Pushing Gaza Hospital Lies BUT Only Makes Things WORSE (For Her)

Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel were horrific all on their own, but add the Hamas apologists (Hamas Caucus) IN CONGRESS here in America and it just gets so much worse. The Squad has been working overtime to remind us where their loyalty is ... and it is NOT with America.

Advertisement

It's with the terrorists. Sorry, not even sorry.

Not that any of us are all that surprised, especially after what we've seen this week.

As a reminder, this was what Ilhan Omar posted after Hamas accidentally (?) blew up the parking lot of a hospital in Gaza:

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023

All she, Rashida, and the mainstream media had to do was hold off for a short while BUT they got the 'story' they wanted, that Israel had actually blown up a hospital full of innocents, and they ran with it.

Heck, that tweet is still up.

Then when news came out that she was wrong (and even Biden said so) ...

Our office cited an AP report yesterday that the IDF had hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza. Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

Okay, fair, right? The next tweet should be an apology.

It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

Right, and you didn't do that, Ilhan. You took it and ran with it.

Oh, and no apology.

Huh.

Maybe the next tweet?

It is critical that we have a fully independent investigation to determine conclusively who is responsible for this war crime. https://t.co/8d7E3cLtk3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

DaFUQ?

We know we know, we shouldn't be surprised but holy cow.

Ilhan, we know who is responsible for the 'war crime.'

We've known who is responsible for all the 'war crimes' for almost two weeks now.

Maybe read the room a little?

what about the war crimes of ripping a baby from it's living mother's womb? decapitating babies? torture//murder in general? rape? or is it different when hamas does it? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 19, 2023

It is critical that you start working for the country you represent and the people who elected you — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) October 19, 2023

Let's not pretend she gives one single damn about the people she's supposed to represent in the country she clearly does not respect.

Your friends are responsible, Jihadi Jane — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 19, 2023

Oof.

Independent investigation by who? — Holden (@Holden114) October 19, 2023

What about releasing the hostages?!

You’re an embarrassment to your office — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

And our country.

***

Related:

Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to After Bacon Voted No on Jordan (listen)

NYU Students Caught on Video Making their Anti-Semitism Even More Repugnant and PERSONAL (Watch)

WHOA if true: Rep. Don 'Swamp' Bacon Has Some 'Splainin' to do About Suspicious Ties to Communist China

Israeli Soldier Makes ABC Journo Look Like the Hamas Apologist He Really is in SPECTACULAR video (watch)

***