Ilhan Omar Kinda TRIES Backpedaling on Pushing Gaza Hospital Lies BUT Only Makes Things WORSE (For Her)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel were horrific all on their own, but add the Hamas apologists (Hamas Caucus) IN CONGRESS here in America and it just gets so much worse. The Squad has been working overtime to remind us where their loyalty is ... and it is NOT with America.

It's with the terrorists. Sorry, not even sorry.

Not that any of us are all that surprised, especially after what we've seen this week.

As a reminder, this was what Ilhan Omar posted after Hamas accidentally (?) blew up the parking lot of a hospital in Gaza:

All she, Rashida, and the mainstream media had to do was hold off for a short while BUT they got the 'story' they wanted, that Israel had actually blown up a hospital full of innocents, and they ran with it.

Heck, that tweet is still up. 

Then when news came out that she was wrong (and even Biden said so) ... 

Okay, fair, right? The next tweet should be an apology.

Right, and you didn't do that, Ilhan. You took it and ran with it.

Oh, and no apology.

Huh.

Maybe the next tweet?

DaFUQ?

We know we know, we shouldn't be surprised but holy cow.

Ilhan, we know who is responsible for the 'war crime.'

We've known who is responsible for all the 'war crimes' for almost two weeks now.

Maybe read the room a little?

Let's not pretend she gives one single damn about the people she's supposed to represent in the country she clearly does not respect.

Oof.

What about releasing the hostages?!

And our country.

***

