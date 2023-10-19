Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled Ceasefire Push

Rashida Tlaib would be proud of Ibram Kendi's take on pushing for a ceasefire ... we can't help but notice all of these a-holes are only interested in calling for de-escalation AFTER Hamas kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of Israelis.

And Israel fought back.

Funny how that works out.

Not funny 'ha ha,' funny weird.

Take a look at what Kendi posted:

A word on dehumanization and the need for two ceasefires. #ceasefire pic.twitter.com/YfrM1DmYVe — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) October 19, 2023

Wow.

That's ... a lot.

And we don't say that in a good way.

Why did you compare Israel to Nazis but omit Hamas’ call for genocide of Jews? — Steven (@MaVASteve) October 19, 2023

Maybe because he's a lying, racist, hypocritical, anti-Semitic bigot.

Just spitballin'

You willfully ignore the dehumanization of Jews and Israelis by Hamas. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/tbQal252I0 — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) October 19, 2023

Funny that Jews are the only ones who people demand a ceasefire from. If it was the US attacked and American innocents slaughtered, people would be cheering on the military response. #IStandWithIsrael — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) October 19, 2023

Again, funny how that works.

And still, not funny 'ha ha'.

Your field of study provides absolutely no insight or valid perspective on the Israeli Palestinian conflict or the systemic antisemitism that affects it and world jewry. You have no authority and standing on this. — Joshua Parkhurst🥀🟣 (@JoshuaParkhurst) October 19, 2023

We're not sure Kendi has any authority over any topic but that hasn't stopped him from being an annoying doorknob spewing annoying garbage for years now.

Yup. Years.

Do you mean dehumanization like beheading babies, slaughtering families in their homes, killing old people in front of their families, kidnapping children, women and their families. Instead you only single criticize the victims. You are a smart advocate for justice. Do better. — Keith Remels (@realkeithremels) October 19, 2023

Seriously.

Every single one of these Hamas apologists needs to learn to read the damn room.

