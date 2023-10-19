Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled Ceasefire Push

Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitchy

Rashida Tlaib would be proud of Ibram Kendi's take on pushing for a ceasefire ... we can't help but notice all of these a-holes are only interested in calling for de-escalation AFTER Hamas kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of Israelis.

And Israel fought back.

Funny how that works out.

Not funny 'ha ha,' funny weird.

Take a look at what Kendi posted:

Wow.

That's ... a lot.

And we don't say that in a good way.

Maybe because he's a lying, racist, hypocritical, anti-Semitic bigot. 

Just spitballin'

Again, funny how that works.

And still, not funny 'ha ha'.

We're not sure Kendi has any authority over any topic but that hasn't stopped him from being an annoying doorknob spewing annoying garbage for years now.

Yup. Years.

Seriously.

Every single one of these Hamas apologists needs to learn to read the damn room.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JEWS NAZIS RASHIDA TLAIB IBRAM X. KENDI

