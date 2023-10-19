Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital

How long before Rashida Tlaib is using this story to prove Israel actually DID DO IT?!

An Al Jazeera digital investigation found no grounds for the Israeli army's claim that the strike on the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launch. pic.twitter.com/DQsrBXfwmL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 19, 2023

Good ol' Al Jazerra, doing their part to feed as much anti-Semitism and misinformation as they can. It must be hard work carrying water for terrorists.

This, of course, has already been debunked.

This 'investigation' is flawed. It concludes that the al-Ahli hospital explosion was from an Iron-Dome intercepted rocket that fell/exploded.



This is demonstrably untrue as the Iron-Dome is a terminal-phase interceptor. It does not intercept in the launch phase. https://t.co/qx7AdhMKgl pic.twitter.com/szwivwjFxy — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

Womp womp womp.

This is why it can be known as the 'Iron-Dome shield', each missile battery can defend against ~150km2 and targets the rockets towards the end of their trajectory, after the fuel has burnt off and the trajectory is more predictable. pic.twitter.com/DPxI2iLA9b — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

What he said.

You can see this in this video, where the rockets are struck after reaching the peak of their trajectory and at the beginning of the descent-phase https://t.co/SSzDFRx8fJ — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

Looks like they already deleted the video.

It's also why the photos you see of the iron dome are interceptions over Israeli cities; that is where they get intercepted, as the enter the 'protected zone', and decidedly not over Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yDkQuCSvgY — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

... decidedly not over Gaza.

Huh.

I also apologise for slightly misundertsanding al-Jazeera, they claim something even more implausible:

That the rocket was intercepted and destroyed, and that a separate, unrelated strike hit the hospital a few seconds later.

This is obviously not plausible for many reasons. — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

Honesty in a fact-checker? WHOA.

It takes some real mental gymanstics to see a rocket failing in midair & an explosion almost directly underneath it happening seconds later and conclude (without evidence) that these events are entirely unrelated and that the explosion was from a completely independent strike. — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

That's why it's called propaganda.

Especially when footage from the site of the explosion is entirely incosistent with an airstrike and entirely consistent with a small munition and a hell of a lot of fuel accelerant. — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

Another clearly incorrect element of their investigation is that the white specks (red) they claim are 'clearly Iron Dome intercepts' were, in the clip they literally posted, over Gaza within 3 seconds of the barrage (yellow) starting. with WAY more altitude than the rockets. pic.twitter.com/X5evkL4eFw — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

Either these specks are something other than an Iron-Dome intercept of that barrage - which makes sense considering theyre floating like an illumination flare and not moving at Mach 2.2 - or the Iron Dome can preempt and begin to intercept rockets before they have been launched. — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 19, 2023

In other words ...

It took all of like five minutes for someone to debunk Al Jazeera's new conspiracy theory. https://t.co/6WZkGZEXRs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2023

Psh, probably less than that.

***

***

