Every Hamas Apologist Should HAVE to Listen to Heartbreaking Story About Israeli Family's Death (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitter

We know we're not supposed to look away ... but it's hard not to.

And even more importantly, people like Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, AOC, Cori Bush, and any other mouth-breathing Hamas apologist should have to look AND LISTEN to this horrific, heartbreaking story about the death of an Israeli family at the hands of Hamas.

Imagine calling for a ceasefire NOW.

Note, this is incredibly hard to listen to - this editor did actually cry. But again, we must not look away because these monsters must be held accountable.

Watch:

Can't even imagine what this family went through. The horror.

How ANYONE can defend Hamas in all of this ... we don't get it. Only someone with hate at the very bottom of their soul could think any of this was okay. Not only okay, but something worth defending and rallying around. 

The world has become a very dangerous place while we were being lectured about how important it is to be diverse and accept EVERYONE all while being told if we didn't we were Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, racists, or xenophobes.

We do not typically include tweets where people ask for donations HOWEVER, we feel like this is definitely an exception to the rule.

Especially when we see this:

Love this.

Unspeakable evil.

Indeed, it is.

Wicked even.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORIST

