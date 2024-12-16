Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits

In a recent post about a civil rights leader who claimed ABC News had a "very strong defense" against Donald Trump's defamation claims, a shocking number of people replied that ABC settled so they could ensure access to Trump during his administration, while others compared the settlement to the situation in Hungary, where the AP said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán "used a sprawling pro-government media empire" to rig the election.

Among those evoking Orbán is tool David Axelrod, who says, "Welcome to Hungary, folks!"

Now Trump says he's suing the Des Moines Register because their poll understated his support; 60 Minutes because of their editing of @KamalaHarris interview; the Pulitzer committee for honoring the @nytimes coverage of Russian election interference.

Welcome to Hungary, folks! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 16, 2024

Welcome to Hungary. Welcome to accountability.

🚨 #BREAKING: TRUMP TO SUE THE DES MOINES REGISTER OVER THE FINAL SELZER POLL - "ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND FRAUD"



The final poll in Iowa was Harris+3 - wrong by 16 points.



"We'll probably be filing a major lawsuit against them today or tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/xCADO2KbUx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2024

Why shouldn't Trump fight back against a media that has done everything it can to sideline his administration, prevent his reelection, and even see him jailed?

Roseanne knows what's up:

Do fake news agencies also get sued for election interference in Hungary? Hungary sounds amazing if true. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 16, 2024

Yeah, we're not Hungary and Trump doesn't have a "sprawling pro-government media empire" on his side.

Rosanne Barr for the win! — NiceGuy2026 (@Alan28551) December 16, 2024

Apparently anyone can sue Trump but he can't do the same. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 16, 2024

It’s Trump holding the media elite’s feet to the fire. Maybe your real fear is someone finally exposing the cozy lies your crew’s been peddling. Welcome to America First! 🇺🇸 — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) December 16, 2024

The NYT was factually wrong on the merits of a massive story that did major damage to Trump's reputation. 60 Minutes is clearly lying about and/or hiding something about Kamala interview.



I don't know about the lawsuits, but people should care the media lies to them, a lot. https://t.co/f4qXCtn03R — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 16, 2024





The alternative is for the media to stop doing a s**tty job and maybe - just maybe - stop making things up. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) December 16, 2024

Trump has every right to sue. I don’t see how this is scandalous. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 16, 2024

We doubt he could sue the Pulitzer committee, but the others? Maybe.

You starting to get worried? — Didicoy the Kunt (@Didicoy215985) December 16, 2024

Well if it isn't the consequences of my actions! — Mark Johnson (@Mark_Johnson80) December 16, 2024

Welcome to accountability David. — RedPill 🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@RedPillSweep) December 16, 2024

It's amazing how many people seem awfully nervous now that they know Trump will be president again.

P.S.

Hungary is beautiful. Protects its borders too. Lovely country. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 16, 2024

