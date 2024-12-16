$850,000 Grant Will Assist Military Families to Affirm Their Children’s Genders
Criminal Enterprise: Chicago Mayor Says City’s Economy NEEDS Illegal Aliens and Will Fight...
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Bloomberg: Biden Laid the Groundwork for Decades of American Exceptionalism
WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving Hi...
Civil Rights Head Says ABC News Had a Strong Defense Against Trump Claim
President Who Just Pardoned His Son for Gun Crimes Calls on Nation to...
SICKNESS: Donald Trump Speaks Out Against Lefties Who Love United Healthcare CEO Murderer...
Commie Professor Notes You're More Likely to Be Killed by a CEO Than...
ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
So Science-y! Icelandic Activist Faces PRISON Time for Criticizing Notion Men Can Breastfe...
Hogg Wild! MAGA Celebrates Young Democrat Activist Officially Vying for DNC Vice Chair
Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked...
Madison Police Say Shooter Was a Teenager Who Attended the School; Three Dead

Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

In a recent post about a civil rights leader who claimed ABC News had a "very strong defense" against Donald Trump's defamation claims, a shocking number of people replied that ABC settled so they could ensure access to Trump during his administration, while others compared the settlement to the situation in Hungary, where the AP said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán "used a sprawling pro-government media empire" to rig the election.

Advertisement

Among those evoking Orbán is tool David Axelrod, who says, "Welcome to Hungary, folks!"

Welcome to Hungary. Welcome to accountability.

Why shouldn't Trump fight back against a media that has done everything it can to sideline his administration, prevent his reelection, and even see him jailed?

Roseanne knows what's up:

Recommended

James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Gordon K
Advertisement

Yeah, we're not Hungary and Trump doesn't have a "sprawling pro-government media empire" on his side.


Advertisement

We doubt he could sue the Pulitzer committee, but the others? Maybe.

It's amazing how many people seem awfully nervous now that they know Trump will be president again. 

P.S.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS DAVID AXELROD DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT ROSEANNE BARR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving His Innocence
Amy Curtis
Criminal Enterprise: Chicago Mayor Says City’s Economy NEEDS Illegal Aliens and Will Fight Deportations
Warren Squire
Bloomberg: Biden Laid the Groundwork for Decades of American Exceptionalism
Brett T.
$850,000 Grant Will Assist Military Families to Affirm Their Children’s Genders
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART Gordon K
Advertisement