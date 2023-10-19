Biden WH Regrets the Error After Posting Photo That 'Accidentally Doxxed US Special...
ANOTHER Democratic Governor is Heading To Israel for a Photo-Op
Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling...
Telegraph Inadvertently Proves Orwell’s Point in Hit Piece Worthy of 1984 Newspeak
AP Tries and Fails to Convince Americans They've Seen a 'Surge in Wealth'...
Steak-Umm Doesn't Know What To Make Of This One Weird Hotel Trick
WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and...
WH Deputy NatSec Adviser Explains Why Biden's Sure $100M in Gaza Aid Won't...
Really Lefty Mouth-Breathers? STILL Doing the 'I'm a Brown Woman So Vote For...
Every Hamas Apologist Should HAVE to Listen to Heartbreaking Story About Israeli Family's...
What Do You Call the Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill Yesterday?
Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled...
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID...
No 'Mean Tweets' Though! State Dept. Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for Americans Abro...

Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on October 19, 2023

Awwww, would you look at that? Ilhan Omar is upset with Marjorie Taylor Greene for being honest about her and the rest of her 'squad' who are pushing for a ceasefire AFTER Hamas carried out the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

Advertisement

It's adorable how hard she works to try and paint MTG as the Neo-Nazi ... maybe Ilhan should get a mirror.

Call for the hostages to be released, Ilhan.

Prove you're not Pro-Hamas.

Shocks us all.

Guess how this went over.

Recommended

Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Tough crowd Ilhan.

But Nick Fuentes! Don't get us wrong, he's a toad and MTG shouldn't hang around him HOWEVER, the last time we checked hanging out with him didn't cause a bunch of riots around the world.

This. ^

We're done with the virtue-signaling BS, Ilhan.

She most certainly did not.

Meep.

Advertisement

Truth hurts.

***

Related:

WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot)

Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled Ceasefire Push

Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital

Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party REALLY Thinks of Jews

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORIST ILHAN OMAR RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Telegraph Inadvertently Proves Orwell’s Point in Hit Piece Worthy of 1984 Newspeak
Tertullianus
WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Steak-Umm Doesn't Know What To Make Of This One Weird Hotel Trick
Coucy
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital
Sam J.
AP Tries and Fails to Convince Americans They've Seen a 'Surge in Wealth' Since 2020
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE Sam J.
Advertisement