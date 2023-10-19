Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH

Awwww, would you look at that? Ilhan Omar is upset with Marjorie Taylor Greene for being honest about her and the rest of her 'squad' who are pushing for a ceasefire AFTER Hamas carried out the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

It's adorable how hard she works to try and paint MTG as the Neo-Nazi ... maybe Ilhan should get a mirror.

This woman pals around with literal neo-Nazis like Nick Fuentes and came to my office saying I shouldn't be allowed in Congress if I didn't swear an oath on the Christian Bible.



Falsely painting those calling for peace and a ceasefire as "pro-Hamas" is Islamophobic and a… pic.twitter.com/GNXJgztSgk — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 18, 2023

Call for the hostages to be released, Ilhan.

Prove you're not Pro-Hamas.

Shocks us all.

Guess how this went over.

Have you demanded Hamas return the hostages yet? Or have you still remained silent? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 19, 2023

Ilhan, you retweeted a photo of dead babies from Syria claiming it was Gazan babies killed by Israel.



Yesterday, you falsely accused Israel of bombing a hospital and refuse to delete that tweet.



You have zero credibility. We all see you for who you are. — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) October 19, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene is wrong about a lot of things, but not that. All of you are working overtime to help Hamas, even after they just killed 30 Americans and are holding American hostages. You're a disgrace. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 19, 2023

Tough crowd Ilhan.

You got our embassies attacked by tweeting lies you had no idea if it was true or not you saw all of it going down and you didn’t put a tweet out stopping it or saying maybe we don’t know? There is nothing comparable just stop there’s no moral equivalence. — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) October 19, 2023

But Nick Fuentes! Don't get us wrong, he's a toad and MTG shouldn't hang around him HOWEVER, the last time we checked hanging out with him didn't cause a bunch of riots around the world.

We're not using your manipulative word "Islamophobic" anymore. There's nothing irrational about fear of Islam, especially for women and gays. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 19, 2023

This. ^

We're done with the virtue-signaling BS, Ilhan.

She never said this though. pic.twitter.com/dAfkidJ3ZS — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 19, 2023

She most certainly did not.

But you ARE pro-Hamas so why are you so rattled? What happened to loud & proud? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 19, 2023

Weird that you and Nick Fuentes take the same side on Israel — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) October 19, 2023

Meep.

You LITERALLY are a neo-Nazi. https://t.co/DB8NDoMNqW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 19, 2023

Truth hurts.

