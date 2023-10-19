Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE

Biden WH Regrets the Error After Posting Photo That 'Accidentally Doxxed US Special...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on October 19, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

Cornell history professor, Russel Rickford, was caught on video telling anyone and everyone who would listen that not only was he happy about Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel, but he was EXHILARATED.

By definition, exhilarated means VERY happy, elated, and animated.

But you know, NOW he's sorry.

Yeah ... how 'bout NO?

From the New York Post:

A Cornell professor who said he was “exhilarated” by the Hamas attacks on Israel has apologized for his incendiary comments, admitting his choice of words was “reprehensible.”

Russel Rickford, an associate professor of history, addressed the pro-Hamas statements he made at an off-campus protest over the weekend in a statement to the school’s paper, the Cornell Daily Sun.

“I apologize for the horrible choice of words that I used in a portion of a speech that was intended to stress grassroots African American, Jewish and Palestinian traditions of resistance to oppression,” Rickford wrote Wednesday.

“I recognize that some of the language I used was reprehensible and did not reflect my values.”

What he's really upset about is getting caught. 

Now the words he said.

We know his values, he told us all. HE WAS EXHILARATED.

THAT'S it.

A lot of these so-called professors need to go. No wonder colleges and universities are churning out so many confused, angry, hateful young people. Look at who's teaching them.

