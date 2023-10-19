Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE

Cornell history professor, Russel Rickford, was caught on video telling anyone and everyone who would listen that not only was he happy about Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel, but he was EXHILARATED.

By definition, exhilarated means VERY happy, elated, and animated.

But you know, NOW he's sorry.

Cornell professor ‘exhilarated’ by Hamas attacks apologies: ‘It did not reflect my values’ https://t.co/Q6w5QiNcor pic.twitter.com/arPpYuTt2B — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2023

Yeah ... how 'bout NO?

From the New York Post:

A Cornell professor who said he was “exhilarated” by the Hamas attacks on Israel has apologized for his incendiary comments, admitting his choice of words was “reprehensible.” Russel Rickford, an associate professor of history, addressed the pro-Hamas statements he made at an off-campus protest over the weekend in a statement to the school’s paper, the Cornell Daily Sun. “I apologize for the horrible choice of words that I used in a portion of a speech that was intended to stress grassroots African American, Jewish and Palestinian traditions of resistance to oppression,” Rickford wrote Wednesday. “I recognize that some of the language I used was reprehensible and did not reflect my values.” What he's really upset about is getting caught. Now the words he said.

We know his values, he told us all. HE WAS EXHILARATED.

It totally reflects his values. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 19, 2023

Another Hamas terrorist sympathizer is sorry they got caught. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 19, 2023

"So sorry you caught me!" — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 19, 2023

THAT'S it.

@Cornell

He needs to be a former associate professor. — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Boy_Fredo) October 19, 2023

A lot of these so-called professors need to go. No wonder colleges and universities are churning out so many confused, angry, hateful young people. Look at who's teaching them.

***

***

