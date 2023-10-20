Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech and Lefties Can't DEAL

If you need a refresher on how the Left treats smart, conservative women, just follow Katie Pavlich's timeline for a day or two. It's adorable how much time our pals on the Left spend insisting it's the Right who hates women ...

And by adorable we mean pathetic, boring, and easily debunked.

For example, Katie nuked Biden from orbit for his speech last night:

Biden gives a speech about problems he helped create through weakness, which Russia saw and invaded Ukraine. The catastrophic, humiliating departure from Afghanistan. His enabling of Iran, which continues today, is why Israel is under attack and the Middle East is at the brink. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 20, 2023

And here come the whiners.

Are you blaming a US president for an adversary invading an ally country on the otherside of the world — Cody Romero (@rcodyromero) October 20, 2023

If the shoe fits.

Pavlich makes up shyte while sitting on Hannity's face to collect a check from Fox News. — Amit_Still_Here (@AmitNYCislife) October 20, 2023

What a garbage post.

Willing to bet this guy wouldn't say the same to a man who posted what Katie did. Leftists always show us who they really are, and who many of them really are are sexist d-bags.

But you guys knew that.

Why all the blame? move on — ROCKY (@vv244467) October 20, 2023

Umm ... maybe because he's earned it?

Who tore up the Iran deal? Who handed Russia intel on Israel? Who is helping Russia with drones in Ukraine? Who sides with Putin over our own intel agencies? You getting the gist of the problem yet? — Ron Fancy (@RonFancy) October 20, 2023

The irony of this person thinking they know more than Katie.

Too funny.

Reality check:

-- Trump negotiated the Taliban surrender and drew down U.S. troops from 15,000 to an unsustainable 2,500. Freed 5,000 Taliban fighters

-- Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014. Trump did nothing but attempt to game Ukraine for political purposes.

-- Trump withdrew the… — The New York Independent (@nyi_news) October 20, 2023

And of COURSE the obligatory BUT TRUMP.

Trump pulled us out of the Iran Nuclear Deal allowing Iran to develop a nuke. If Israel gets nuked thank Trump. On top of it he gave the Russians Israeli Intel that made its way to HAMAS.Moreover that 1sided peace deal made the Israeli/Palestinian conflict more dangerous& now war pic.twitter.com/5dWIHHTyLv — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) October 20, 2023

Nobody is more obsessed with Trump than his haters.

