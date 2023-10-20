Hamas Releases Two Hostages For 'Humanitarian Reasons'
Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech and Lefties Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on October 20, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

If you need a refresher on how the Left treats smart, conservative women, just follow Katie Pavlich's timeline for a day or two. It's adorable how much time our pals on the Left spend insisting it's the Right who hates women ...

And by adorable we mean pathetic, boring, and easily debunked.

For example, Katie nuked Biden from orbit for his speech last night:

And here come the whiners.

If the shoe fits.

What a garbage post.

Willing to bet this guy wouldn't say the same to a man who posted what Katie did. Leftists always show us who they really are, and who many of them really are are sexist d-bags.

But you guys knew that.

Umm ... maybe because he's earned it?

The irony of this person thinking they know more than Katie.

Too funny.

And of COURSE the obligatory BUT TRUMP. 

Nobody is more obsessed with Trump than his haters.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

