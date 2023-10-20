Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change Their Copy

Biden Says 'We Can't Let Petty, Partisan, Angry Politics Get in the Way'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on October 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

We're starting to understand why the Washington Post had to lay off hundreds of people ... 

Please do not take this as our cheering people losing their jobs, although we are sure they would be quite happy if we lost ours, we're not quite there just yet. Although, with copy like this one?

Yeah, this is bad.

Bethany Mandel was quick to call them out.

They're not being detained.

They're being HELD HOSTAGE, WaPo.

Repeat after us: Hamas are the bad guys. Gaza started all of this. Terrorists kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent Israelis and continue to hold onto hundreds of hostages that they have bragged about using as shields.

None of that is what detained means.

Guess Mandel got their attention ... 

EL OH EL.

That's too damn funny.

And too little too late.

This has truly become a theme.

When you realize they're working really hard to protect the terrorists, sadly it all lines up.

Detained.

History repeats itself ... 

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BETHANY MANDEL HAMAS ISRAEL WAPO

