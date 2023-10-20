Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change Their Copy

We're starting to understand why the Washington Post had to lay off hundreds of people ...

Please do not take this as our cheering people losing their jobs, although we are sure they would be quite happy if we lost ours, we're not quite there just yet. Although, with copy like this one?

Yeah, this is bad.

Bethany Mandel was quick to call them out.

Interesting choice of words from Washington Post. “detained” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kiuKHPjIwo — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 20, 2023

They're not being detained.

They're being HELD HOSTAGE, WaPo.

Repeat after us: Hamas are the bad guys. Gaza started all of this. Terrorists kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent Israelis and continue to hold onto hundreds of hostages that they have bragged about using as shields.

None of that is what detained means.

Guess Mandel got their attention ...

Well that was fast. pic.twitter.com/DxuYCw3dIQ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 20, 2023

EL OH EL.

That's too damn funny.

And too little too late.

However much you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) October 20, 2023

This has truly become a theme.

There are no words for how evil it was to use the word “detained” instead of “kidnapped.” — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) October 20, 2023

It is impressive how hard they work to spin even this monstrous event as somehow less awful than it was. — Hank (@HankRacette) October 20, 2023

When you realize they're working really hard to protect the terrorists, sadly it all lines up.

It puts me to mind of when the Lindbergh baby was detained. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) October 20, 2023

Detained.

History repeats itself ...

***

