Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on October 20, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Awwww, would you look at that? Ilhan Omar thinks only solidarity and love will stop this war started by a bunch of wicked, evil terrorists... we can't help but notice she's not headed over to Gaza to hug it out with Hamas.

Nah, she's far too busy shaming Americans for supporting Israel for defending itself from terrorists.

Can't help but notice she wasn't calling for love and peace BEFORE Hamas kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent Israelis.

But HEY, a bunch of Congressional Staffers signed a whole letter! THAT'S IMPORTANT.

Take a gander:

And as we all know, Hamas is all about love and solidarity.

*eye roll*

Hey now, calling her a dummy is an insult to dummies all around the world.

Not only that, but she wants us to love them for it.

And oh HELL NO.

Truth hurts, Ilhan.

She's on the wrong side of history ... again. And no amount of babbling BS on Twitter about love, solidarity, and peace will make a damn bit of difference when we're dealing with terrorists who would torture children and make them watch as they tortured their parents.

There is evil, and then there is wicked.

Hamas is wicked.

And there will be no solidarity with the wicked.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: ISRAEL LETTER STAFF ILHAN OMAR

