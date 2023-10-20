Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong

Awwww, would you look at that? Ilhan Omar thinks only solidarity and love will stop this war started by a bunch of wicked, evil terrorists... we can't help but notice she's not headed over to Gaza to hug it out with Hamas.

Nah, she's far too busy shaming Americans for supporting Israel for defending itself from terrorists.

Can't help but notice she wasn't calling for love and peace BEFORE Hamas kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent Israelis.

But HEY, a bunch of Congressional Staffers signed a whole letter! THAT'S IMPORTANT.

Take a gander:

Only solidarity and love will stop this war and stop more civilians from losing their lives.



Over 400 Congressional staffers, led by Muslim and Jewish staff, sent a letter calling for a ceasefire, safe return of hostages, and humanitarian aid today. pic.twitter.com/foUlOyxP0g — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 20, 2023

And as we all know, Hamas is all about love and solidarity.

*eye roll*

Yeah, I’m sure love and solidarity is really gonna work on Hamas. Good plan, dummy. pic.twitter.com/mEp8zCWmOO — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 20, 2023

Hey now, calling her a dummy is an insult to dummies all around the world.

Then please see if you can get Hamas to renounce its charter to destroy Israel, lay down its arms and release the hostages. Then there will be something to talk about. — servative (@servative) October 20, 2023

You could ask for the return of Americans and Israelis hostages but no, you want to let terrorist win. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 20, 2023

Not only that, but she wants us to love them for it.

And oh HELL NO.

No, only killing terrorists will stop more civilians from losing their lives. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) October 20, 2023

Truth hurts, Ilhan.

She's on the wrong side of history ... again. And no amount of babbling BS on Twitter about love, solidarity, and peace will make a damn bit of difference when we're dealing with terrorists who would torture children and make them watch as they tortured their parents.

There is evil, and then there is wicked.

Hamas is wicked.

And there will be no solidarity with the wicked.

***

***

