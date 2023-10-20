'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post

Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on October 20, 2023
Twitter

We've known for a long time that Greta Thunberg's activism has for the most part been her parents pushing and using her. Oh, she probably thinks it's all her idea by now but then again, she MIGHT want to blame her parents for this one.

Who knew the annoying climate change gnome was an anti-Semite?

Did NOT have that on our Bingo card today ... nope.

It all started here.

There were other posts, one in particular of her with a stuffed octopus on the couch/chair right behind her, but ... 

Completely unaware of ... suuuuuure.

Tell us another one, Greta.

Like you know, how man is responsible for climate changing.

Heh, we crack ourselves up.

She might be able to claim this was an accident with a more common stuffed animal that has nothing to do with anti-Semitism but ... yeah. No.

Like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, she thought calling for a ceasefire was a 'nice' way of blaming Israel for defending itself against terrorists. We're seeing these same talking points over and over again.

This isn't going so hot for the little terrorist apologist.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

