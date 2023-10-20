'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post

We've known for a long time that Greta Thunberg's activism has for the most part been her parents pushing and using her. Oh, she probably thinks it's all her idea by now but then again, she MIGHT want to blame her parents for this one.

Who knew the annoying climate change gnome was an anti-Semite?

Did NOT have that on our Bingo card today ... nope.

It all started here.

Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture

Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/0hVtya0yWO — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023

There were other posts, one in particular of her with a stuffed octopus on the couch/chair right behind her, but ...

It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.



We are of course… — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023

Completely unaware of ... suuuuuure.

Tell us another one, Greta.

Like you know, how man is responsible for climate changing.

Heh, we crack ourselves up.

She might be able to claim this was an accident with a more common stuffed animal that has nothing to do with anti-Semitism but ... yeah. No.

Like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, she thought calling for a ceasefire was a 'nice' way of blaming Israel for defending itself against terrorists. We're seeing these same talking points over and over again.

Imagine what else you don’t know despite the strong opinions you have on so many issues.



Also, your explanation as to how the octopus stuffie was specifically propped up for this specific photo on this specific issue is spurious, at best. pic.twitter.com/E2zogOk5qz — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 20, 2023

Of course you knew that. That’s why you had the octopus in the photo. It was so obviously placed there so you could then draw more attention to yourself by talking about it.

Just face it Greta you are antisemitic.



You haven’t said a word for the Jewish people, those who lost… — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2023

This isn't going so hot for the little terrorist apologist.

If you made your fame on climate activism, you probably shouldn't come out against the people who control the weather. pic.twitter.com/LZksORMCLh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2023

One more from Steeze ...

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

***

