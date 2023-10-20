Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech...
Having Solved All Other Problems, Here's Where Biden Will Be This Weekend
Biden Says 'We Can't Let Petty, Partisan, Angry Politics Get in the Way'...
Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change...
'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries...
Fresh Angle of Biden's Unexpected AF1 Presser Shows Kirby, KJP & Blinken Setting...
Annnd OF COURSE --> Sarah Silverman Caves and BACKPEDALS on Defending Israel, Makes...
Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!)...
AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stu...
VIP: Is This Eugenics? My Take on Canada's Plan to Offer Assisted Death...
Heroic NYPD Officer Talks Suicidal Man Off Bridge
Meme-Maker Sentenced to Seven Months in Prison for Attempting to Trick Voters
NBC News: Palestinian health officials say 3,785 have been killed in Gaza
GayPatriot Suspended, Again, for Insulting an Apologist for Antisemites as Only He Can...

Receipt-filled Thread DEBUNKS Propagandist Claim That Israel Destroyed Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on October 20, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

It feels like we're writing a LOT of these stories where propagandists and terrorist apologists made really horrible claims about Israel to somehow deflect from Hamas' disgusting, horrific, attacks on their country only to eventually get debunked.

Advertisement

Called out.

Fact-checked.

AG Hamilton has been a tremendous source of information and commentary and he was good enough to put a thread together debunking another lie told by our pals on the Left and in the media.

Pals who for whatever reason are once again on the wrong side of history.

Take a look.

Gosh, almost as if these people don't really care about the truth, just their narrative.

Where have we seen that before?

Hrm.

And yes, it's absolutely intentional.

NBC News sharing misinformation? But that's so UNLIKE them.

KIDDING.

Recommended

'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, that 'account' is everywhere and gaining followers at a crazy fast rate. Makes ya' wonder.

We're not convinced they're necessarily being played for the fools they are - they seem all too willing to spread the lies.

Bingo.

***

Related:

Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change Their Copy

'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post

Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong

AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stupid Tweets

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHURCH GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post
Sam J.
Having Solved All Other Problems, Here's Where Biden Will Be This Weekend
Doug P.
Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change Their Copy
Sam J.
Fresh Angle of Biden's Unexpected AF1 Presser Shows Kirby, KJP & Blinken Setting New Cringe Record
Doug P.
AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stupid Tweets
Sam J.
Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post Sam J.
Advertisement