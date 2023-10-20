Receipt-filled Thread DEBUNKS Propagandist Claim That Israel Destroyed Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius

It feels like we're writing a LOT of these stories where propagandists and terrorist apologists made really horrible claims about Israel to somehow deflect from Hamas' disgusting, horrific, attacks on their country only to eventually get debunked.

Called out.

Fact-checked.

AG Hamilton has been a tremendous source of information and commentary and he was good enough to put a thread together debunking another lie told by our pals on the Left and in the media.

Pals who for whatever reason are once again on the wrong side of history.

Take a look.

So 2 weeks a bunch of people on here shared a claim that Israel had destroyed the Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius. It turned out that it was untouched.



Last night, the same propagandists from Tuesday’s hospital blast again said it was destroyed, left in ruin, and 40-150 dead.… pic.twitter.com/Vr3ybr0Yoh — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 20, 2023

Gosh, almost as if these people don't really care about the truth, just their narrative.

Where have we seen that before?

Hrm.

Same propagandists lying every time. It’s intentional. pic.twitter.com/48boWhh6yv — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 20, 2023

And yes, it's absolutely intentional.

You can see exactly which outlets learned something from Tuesday and which ones did not..



NBC News has not changed their headline since the church has clearly not collapsed (or anything close to it). pic.twitter.com/iIlSvOPKrB — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 20, 2023

NBC News sharing misinformation? But that's so UNLIKE them.

KIDDING.

Pretty incredible how many lies have been spread about Israel, and that nearly all of them are coming from the same handful of grifter accounts.



Shocked there isn't a Jackson Hinkle post in here. Dude is pulling off one of the greatest (or worst) grifts of all time. — CSW Hoosier (@CSW_Hoosier) October 20, 2023

Yeah, that 'account' is everywhere and gaining followers at a crazy fast rate. Makes ya' wonder.

Media being played for the fools they are - in order to brew anti-Israel, anti-Jewish sentiment throughout the world. And it’s working. — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) October 20, 2023

We're not convinced they're necessarily being played for the fools they are - they seem all too willing to spread the lies.

It's not ignorance from the Press.



It's malice — Dr. Phelps (@VaxPrime) October 20, 2023

Bingo.

***

***

