2024 Looks Worse and Worse for Biden as he Continues to Lose Another HUGE Dem-'Owned' Voting Bloc

Sounds like Biden is starting to lose young people, a voting bloc Democrats have counted on for a long, long time. It's like how the old saying goes, if you're not a Lefty when you're young, you have no heart.

And if you're not on the Right as you get older, you have no brain.

Seems the people they've been relying on to stay brainless are starting to figure things out which is NOT a good thing for Biden.

But it IS for Republicans ... and America.

President Biden's favorability rating sinks to 25% among voters under 35 years old via Quinnipiac poll. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 19, 2023

Awww, that's too bad.

We're going to guess the fact that he's been at all sympathetic to Israel has hurt him even more considering how many stupid hateful young people we've witnessed this past week 'rallying' around terrorists who murdered babies.

It'll go even lower. — Doctor Where (Do We Go from Here?) Ⓥ 🇵🇸🇾🇪🇦🇫 (@dragonsmoke_15) October 20, 2023

See what we mean?

That and they've figured out he's a liar on most fronts.

Please don't tell me under 35 are leaning GOP. — Aaron Milstein (@neurosutras) October 20, 2023

Because Democrats love to keep young people DUMB and overly emotional; they are far easier to control when they don't think for themselves.

Frankly, I voted for him in the primary and general election. Biden had a coalition and that coalition is fractured for a number of reasons.



I am pretty sir I wouldn’t vote for him if elections were held today. — Somali Activist (@Somaliactivist) October 20, 2023

Tough crowd.

Even Mehdi Hasan is concerned:

We’re still over a year out but this is bad. https://t.co/9Pj0iI98Gb — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 20, 2023

Yes, it is bad.

And that's GREAT!

He should probably start being better — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Probably.

Maybe he should try arresting more opponents? — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) October 20, 2023

Hey, it worked for other dictators.

That's because he's bad.. — Misfit (@Misfit1975) October 20, 2023

Ding ding ding.

I’m surprised you actually reposted this, but I can promise you the percentage realistically is much lower — Kevin The Essential Fat Kid (@KevinTheFatKid) October 20, 2023

Much lower.

Ouch.

***

