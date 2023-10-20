Hamas Releases Two Hostages For 'Humanitarian Reasons'
2024 Looks Worse and Worse for Biden as he Continues to Lose Another HUGE Dem-'Owned' Voting Bloc

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on October 20, 2023
Twitter

Sounds like Biden is starting to lose young people, a voting bloc Democrats have counted on for a long, long time. It's like how the old saying goes, if you're not a Lefty when you're young, you have no heart.

And if you're not on the Right as you get older, you have no brain.

Seems the people they've been relying on to stay brainless are starting to figure things out which is NOT a good thing for Biden.

But it IS for Republicans ... and America.

Awww, that's too bad.

We're going to guess the fact that he's been at all sympathetic to Israel has hurt him even more considering how many stupid hateful young people we've witnessed this past week 'rallying' around terrorists who murdered babies.

See what we mean?

That and they've figured out he's a liar on most fronts.

Because Democrats love to keep young people DUMB and overly emotional; they are far easier to control when they don't think for themselves.

Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech and Lefties Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Tough crowd.

Even Mehdi Hasan is concerned:

Yes, it is bad.

And that's GREAT!

HA HA HA HA HA

Probably.

Hey, it worked for other dictators.

Ding ding ding.

Much lower.

Ouch.

***

***

