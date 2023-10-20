Run Forest RUUUN! Democrat SPRINTS From Media When Questioned about Anti-Israel Record (LOL-Watch)

Jon Tester of Montana has been posting political ads all over social media playing the part of the 'poor farmer' begging for Americans struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their tanks to pay for his campaign.

Advertisement

And yeah, Jon is a millionaire.

He also happens to have an anti-Israel record.

Guess he didn't want to talk about that though ...

YIKES: @jontester SPRINTS down the stairs when asked about his anti-Israel record pic.twitter.com/PnD9UTOrZ5 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 19, 2023

Wow, he moves pretty fast for an old, tubby Democrat.

He can run but he can't hide.

Close.

That’s the fastest he’s moved in a long time — Hooded Pepe (@ckc12_rb) October 19, 2023

Looks like it.

It’s amazing he got down so fast considering I’m sure he couldn’t see his feet. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) October 19, 2023

Please note, we didn't make this joke.

Sure, we laughed at it.

We even included it in this piece.

But we did NOT make it.

Dagnabbit.

#montana needs to get rid of this dude — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) October 19, 2023

Like yesterday.

he must have thought the cafeteria was about to close — CosmasBio37 (@CosmasBio37) October 19, 2023

Heh.

Pretty sure it's not going to get ANY better for Jon.

***

Related:

WOW: IL Attorney in State’s Comptroller’s Office FIRED Over Grossly Anti-Semitic Messages (screenshots)

Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech and Lefties Can't DEAL

Receipt-filled Thread DEBUNKS Propagandist Claim That Israel Destroyed Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius

'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post

AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stupid Tweets

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.