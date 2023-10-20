Hamas Releases Two Hostages For 'Humanitarian Reasons'
Run Forest RUUUN! Democrat SPRINTS From Media When Questioned about Anti-Israel Record (LOL-Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on October 20, 2023
Meme

Jon Tester of Montana has been posting political ads all over social media playing the part of the 'poor farmer' begging for Americans struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their tanks to pay for his campaign.

And yeah, Jon is a millionaire.

He also happens to have an anti-Israel record.

Guess he didn't want to talk about that though ... 

Wow, he moves pretty fast for an old, tubby Democrat.

He can run but he can't hide.

Close.

Looks like it.

Please note, we didn't make this joke.

Sure, we laughed at it.

We even included it in this piece.

But we did NOT make it.

Dagnabbit.

Like yesterday.

Heh.

Pretty sure it's not going to get ANY better for Jon.

