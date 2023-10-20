WOW: IL Attorney in State’s Comptroller’s Office FIRED Over Grossly Anti-Semitic Messages (screenshots)

Holy cow, you guys.

We've always known the Left is full of anti-Semites but in full transparency, we didn't necessarily know how open they are willing to be about it. Yesterday we reported on a University of California, Davis professor of American Studies who was openly calling for the deaths of Jewish journalists and their kids ... and that was shocking.

And now seeing this?

What is WRONG with these people?

Apologizing up front for the language in these text messages ...

Sarah Chowdhury, an Illinois attorney in the state’s comptroller’s office, has been fired after her antisemitic social media messages were shared with her employer.



Here is a sampling. pic.twitter.com/vdKWmyNceL — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 20, 2023

Told you.

“Antisemitic” doesn’t even begin to capture it. — Strxwmxn 🇮🇱 (@strxwmxn) October 20, 2023

I will never understand antisemitism. It’s so primitive and visceral and just plain weird. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 20, 2023

It really is hard to understand such unmitigated hatred.

I support her right to free speech and support her employers decision to fire her for being insane — Bhavik (@Bhavik0880) October 20, 2023

She's been active in anti American work for several years — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) October 20, 2023

In the state’s comptroller’s office ... sadly, this does not surprise us in Illinois.

Oh, there is more to this story but it doesn't make things any better for Chowdhury:

This is just so abhorrent! So glad she was quickly fired. Also it’s interesting how she reportedly initiated the conversation first, according to Reuters… https://t.co/fw4jSbGfvz pic.twitter.com/1orVuygUyT — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 20, 2023

Yikes.

All it took was war in Israel for all the woke, who used to accuse republicans of being Nazis, to reveal thst they were the Nazis all along. But we knew that tho. — Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad_) October 20, 2023

Oh yes, the masks have DEFINITELY slipped.

***

***

