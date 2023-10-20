WOW: IL Attorney in State’s Comptroller’s Office FIRED Over Grossly Anti-Semitic Messages (screenshots)

Hamas Releases Two Hostages For 'Humanitarian Reasons'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on October 20, 2023
AngieArtist

Holy cow, you guys.

We've always known the Left is full of anti-Semites but in full transparency, we didn't necessarily know how open they are willing to be about it. Yesterday we reported on a University of California, Davis professor of American Studies who was openly calling for the deaths of Jewish journalists and their kids ... and that was shocking.

And now seeing this?

What is WRONG with these people?

Apologizing up front for the language in these text messages ... 

Told you.

It really is hard to understand such unmitigated hatred.

In the state’s comptroller’s office ... sadly, this does not surprise us in Illinois.

Oh, there is more to this story but it doesn't make things any better for Chowdhury:

Yikes.

Oh yes, the masks have DEFINITELY slipped.

***

