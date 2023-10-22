Shaun King Doubles Down in Thread Trying to Prove he TOTALLY Freed Those Hostages, Makes Things WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, Shaun King patted himself on for facilitating the release of two American hostages from Gaza.

And as you all probably also know, the family said they have no idea who the Hell he is.

Shaun King claims he knows the 2 American hostages released by Hamas and helped facilitate the process of getting them released.



The former hostages say they have never heard his name before pic.twitter.com/9V4zfT8aOq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2023

Welp, he tried to bring a thread of receipts to prove he ACTUALLY DID IT ... and yikes, bro. If you pay close attention he actually gives himself AWAY here and there.

Take a look.

Here is where Ben Raanan, the older brother of Natalie Raanan, first reached out to me for help finding and rescuing his sister.



This was in the afternoon of October 9th. We spoke and texted and messaged 100+ times after this.



I’ll provide those texts here.



Ask him directly. pic.twitter.com/cxPRkCpc5y — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

Imagine being so desperate to make this about yourself.

Such a hero.

In a phone conversation I just had with the family of Natalie Raanan, they relayed to me that because I was involved with her release that Israeli’s pressured them to distance themselves from me.



They also relayed that they do not feel safe in Israel right now as a result. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

AWWWWW, that's it. Israel told the family to claim they don't know him.

K.

Here is the first text from Ben Raanan, brother Natalie Raanan, to me on the evening of October 9th. pic.twitter.com/Puv8MZQUcZ — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

'Ben'.

What follows will be more of my text messages with Ben Raanan, older brother of the freed hostage Natalie Raanan.



We texted and talked and messaged non stop for the next 10 days.



And behind the scenes I spoke to every person I knew in Gaza to see if she could be freed. pic.twitter.com/k1JDluLrSO — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

We just can't.

On October 10th I made my first public post stating that the family of Natalie Raanan publicly and privately asked for my support and asked me to do anything I could to find out if she was alive and to help free her.



Here’s a link to that post:https://t.co/dG06BjhksU pic.twitter.com/0VVsjJ7lTL — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

And? King also claims he's a not white ...

After I made my first public post announcing my intent to help locate and rescue Natalie Raanan, here was the message from her family that I received.



Here they called my post “beautiful” and called me a “real hero.” pic.twitter.com/QT0LdAKA5X — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

He so desperately wants everyone to believe this, that he is a 'real hero'.

Once again proving this is all about him, not the hostages.

But we digress.

After I made my public post advocating for Natalie Raanan on October 10th, I began lobbying nonstop for her release behind the scenes with an eclectic group of 30+ people that would normally never work together or get along.



This past Monday the family said they agreed with my… pic.twitter.com/vmOfjmVQGi — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

The great uniter.

Yeah, we're rolling our eyes a lot as well.

For my own protection, and according to state law, I recorded all of my phone conversations with the family as well.



Here were my final texts with the family of Natalie Raanan.



They sent a live photo of the family and thanked me for my help. pic.twitter.com/tOIGrUZdf8 — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

Right.

Ben Raanan spoke to CNN and many local, national, and international media outlets on behalf of his family. And did a very good job fighting for his sister.



If any of those outlets want to contact him directly they can. You have his information. pic.twitter.com/uppwUm50hX — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

Uh-huh.

People totally believe him ... oh wait, no.

I also changed my mom's name to Ben Raanan and am claiming texts and emails between her are saving Natalie's life. Most are crockpot recipes but still. — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) October 22, 2023

“ Natalie and her family are supporters of mine, protested against police brutality in the United States with me, and have spoken out against injustice in Israel.” You have just doxxed yourself as a liar. Always grifting. Why not just tell the truth? Received a message from her… — Elaina (@LoIrahRah) October 21, 2023

Yikes, bro.

You literally said the hostages were supporters of yours and then they said “idk you lil bro.” Stop lying. It’s disgusting that you continue to grift off of any situation you can get your hands on. How embarrassing for you to try and lift yourself up as some kind of selfless… — Bekah (@bekahboo1290) October 22, 2023

Yeah, we noticed that as well.

The family's statement:

Shaun King bizarrely takes credit for being involved in releasing the US/Israeli hostages Natalie and Yehudit Raanan.



This is the family's response:



Today we came across bizarre posts on the Instagram page of one, Shaun King, who turns out to have millions of followers, who… — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) October 21, 2023

It's long so we're posting the important part ...

Shaun King is trying to catch a ride on the great exposure that her abduction received all over the world and in the USA in particular, and the most ridiculous thing is that Natalie and her mother Yehudit are prominent activities in Rabbi Hecht's Jewish community in Chicago and in the Chabad house, and if Shaun King knew them or their family he would know that

Stop digging, Talcum X.

