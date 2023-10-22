'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He...
Shaun King Doubles Down in Thread Trying to Prove he TOTALLY Freed Those Hostages, Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on October 22, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Shaun King patted himself on for facilitating the release of two American hostages from Gaza.

And as you all probably also know, the family said they have no idea who the Hell he is.

Welp, he tried to bring a thread of receipts to prove he ACTUALLY DID IT ... and yikes, bro. If you pay close attention he actually gives himself AWAY here and there.

Take a look.

Imagine being so desperate to make this about yourself.

Such a hero.

AWWWWW, that's it. Israel told the family to claim they don't know him.

K.

'Ben'.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

We just can't.

And? King also claims he's a not white ... 

He so desperately wants everyone to believe this, that he is a 'real hero'.

Once again proving this is all about him, not the hostages.

But we digress.

The great uniter.

Yeah, we're rolling our eyes a lot as well.

Right.

Uh-huh.

People totally believe him ... oh wait, no.

Yikes, bro.

Yeah, we noticed that as well.

The family's statement:

It's long so we're posting the important part ...

Shaun King is trying to catch a ride on the great exposure that her abduction received all over the world and in the USA in particular, and the most ridiculous thing is that Natalie and her mother Yehudit are prominent activities in Rabbi Hecht's Jewish community in Chicago and in the Chabad house, and if Shaun King knew them or their family he would  know that

Stop digging, Talcum X.

***

Related:

HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious Twitter/X 'Game'

Rob Schneider Shares INFURIATING Thread About Woke Teacher that Totally Makes the Case for Homeschooling

2024 Looks Worse and Worse for Biden as he Continues to Lose Another HUGE Dem-'Owned' Voting Bloc

WOW: IL Attorney in State’s Comptroller’s Office FIRED Over Grossly Anti-Semitic Messages (screenshots)

***

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL SHAUN KING

