Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands...
Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Poli...
Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants...
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp...
An 'Im-pasta' Flag? Twitter HILARIOUSLY Debates a Flag Waved at a Pro Palestinian...
Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL
AP Analysis Shows That AP's Original 'Reporting' About Gaza Hospital Explosion Was Inaccur...
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Wat...
Redsteeze Calls Out WaPo Media Reporter Over Hamas-Friendly 'Egregious Choice of Words'
Biden Brag About What the Inflation Reduction Act is Doing Backfires Big Time
Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail...
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for...
Jesse Watters Outlines the Current State of the Nation & World Under Biden...
Private School Parent, Gene Wu, Now Belongs to Corey DeAngelis

Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar Who Lies

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:55 PM on October 21, 2023

Shaun King is a leftist activist who rolls in any time there is a crisis if there is a possibility to make money off the backs of hurting people. He has been called 'Talcum X' among other derogatory nicknames because people question his origin story and pretty much everything he says about himself. This story is a bit difficult to follow so we are going to do our best to walk you through it.

Advertisement

Apparently, he is now claiming credit for the release of Hamas hostages.

The family of those released hostages say he is full of it.

Recommended

Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants His Job Back
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Here is the English translation of the family's statement.

*Sean King and the conspiracy theory about the kidnappings* I will immediately detail the sequence of events and what we *do* know, but first it is important to clarify: the family of Natalie and Yehudit Ra'anan says they have no idea who Sean King is and they first found out about his existence after their release and reading the posts. And now for the details: Since the release of the abductions, a conspiracy theory about the identity of the abductions has been spreading online, something that is important to refute right now. The activist and writer Shaun King, who has millions of followers and is strongly identified with the support for the Palestinians and constantly puts up clear anti-Israel posts, put up a post on October 10th, just a few days after the outbreak of the war, with a picture of Natalie Ra'anan. He writes there that her relatives asked him to ask for her release, that she is an American citizen and even a supporter of his - again, that's just him claiming yes? that she demonstrated against the police and spoke against injustice in Israel. People shared this post, believing it as it is (even though it is distinctly anti-Israel, but here they do choose to believe it) as proof that there is some kind of intentional hand here that they were actually released. Let's go back again: the family clearly says they have no idea who this is and they heard about him and the post for the first time after they were released. But it doesn't matter: network stations continue to share this without any substantiation, raising "doubts" to the point that people have already determined that they support Hamas (!!!) Why do people believe someone who is a clear hater of Israel? We fight the networks against these people and then believe every word they say? Obviously, this is a bizarre case and raises questions, but keep in mind that the case of Nathalie and Yehudit Ra'anan is widely reviewed in the US. American citizens who live in Chicago and were kidnapped while visiting Israel is something that has a wide distribution in America, and precisely the call for their release can paint those who go against Israel as "humane". It is simply ridiculous that women who have been released from captivity have to face such an attack. People have lost it. This disinformation and the sowing of doubts and fears is part of the way our enemies fight us. That's exactly what they want! Don't give it a hand

Advertisement

Shaun King may have 'lie-a-betes'.

It's truly awful this family has been through so much and now has to debate the media about the political inclinations of their formerly kidnapped relatives. Let's just say if they happened to support 'Palestine' before, they probably have changed their mind after all of this.

Advertisement

One thing Shaun King has an abundance of is audacity. If audacity was a form of currency, he would be the richest man on planet Earth.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT KIDNAPPING PALESTINE SHAUN KING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants His Job Back
FuzzyChimp
Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands Full Release
justmindy
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp of the Day
Doug P.
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for Sports Fans
Grateful Calvin
Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Policies
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants His Job Back FuzzyChimp
Advertisement