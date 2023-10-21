Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar Who Lies

Shaun King is a leftist activist who rolls in any time there is a crisis if there is a possibility to make money off the backs of hurting people. He has been called 'Talcum X' among other derogatory nicknames because people question his origin story and pretty much everything he says about himself. This story is a bit difficult to follow so we are going to do our best to walk you through it.

Shaun “Talcum X” King blocked me because he was tired of me making fun of him.



He’s claiming credit for Hamas freeing their hostages.



Shaun “Martin Luther Cream” King, who doesn’t do *anything* unless there’s a payment to him, is claiming HE called up Hamas and was just like… pic.twitter.com/fkMHu6tAsW — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 21, 2023

Shaun king is taking credit for the release of the American hostages. He’s posted multiple times. And below he also said he’s working on a ceasefire.



Shaun King is working on a ceasefire.



SHAUN KING IS WORKING ON A CEASEFIRE.



Jfc pic.twitter.com/SgQSLC8lu5 — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) October 20, 2023

Of course he has a paid subscription for his garbage. $4.99 to have him tell you he’s in charge of negotiations for all wars and he gets hostages released. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/vMh8Lf8r4f — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) October 21, 2023

Apparently, he is now claiming credit for the release of Hamas hostages.

Family of released Israeli hostages say they have no idea who Shaun King is despite him claiming to know them and being involved in negotiating their release. https://t.co/LLgSEiQdkP — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) October 21, 2023

The family of those released hostages say he is full of it.

*שון קינג ותאוריית הקונספירציה על החטופות* מיד אפרט את השתלשלות הדברים ומה אנחנו *כן* יודעים, אבל קודם חשוב להבהיר: המשפחה של נטלי ויהודית רענן מוסרת שאין להן מושג מי זה שון קינג וגילו לראשונה על קיומו אחרי שחרורן וקריאת הפוסטים. ועכשיו לפרטים:

מאז שחרור החטופות מתפשטת ברשת… — יונה לייבזון yuna leibzon (@YunaLeibzon) October 21, 2023

Here is the English translation of the family's statement.

*Sean King and the conspiracy theory about the kidnappings* I will immediately detail the sequence of events and what we *do* know, but first it is important to clarify: the family of Natalie and Yehudit Ra'anan says they have no idea who Sean King is and they first found out about his existence after their release and reading the posts. And now for the details: Since the release of the abductions, a conspiracy theory about the identity of the abductions has been spreading online, something that is important to refute right now. The activist and writer Shaun King, who has millions of followers and is strongly identified with the support for the Palestinians and constantly puts up clear anti-Israel posts, put up a post on October 10th, just a few days after the outbreak of the war, with a picture of Natalie Ra'anan. He writes there that her relatives asked him to ask for her release, that she is an American citizen and even a supporter of his - again, that's just him claiming yes? that she demonstrated against the police and spoke against injustice in Israel. People shared this post, believing it as it is (even though it is distinctly anti-Israel, but here they do choose to believe it) as proof that there is some kind of intentional hand here that they were actually released. Let's go back again: the family clearly says they have no idea who this is and they heard about him and the post for the first time after they were released. But it doesn't matter: network stations continue to share this without any substantiation, raising "doubts" to the point that people have already determined that they support Hamas (!!!) Why do people believe someone who is a clear hater of Israel? We fight the networks against these people and then believe every word they say? Obviously, this is a bizarre case and raises questions, but keep in mind that the case of Nathalie and Yehudit Ra'anan is widely reviewed in the US. American citizens who live in Chicago and were kidnapped while visiting Israel is something that has a wide distribution in America, and precisely the call for their release can paint those who go against Israel as "humane". It is simply ridiculous that women who have been released from captivity have to face such an attack. People have lost it. This disinformation and the sowing of doubts and fears is part of the way our enemies fight us. That's exactly what they want! Don't give it a hand

not to be that person but has mr. king been…diagnosed for anything ???



like what is going on 😭💀💀💀 — ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) October 21, 2023

Shaun King may have 'lie-a-betes'.

Omg. How embarrassing that they would even have to release this statement.



WEB DeFraud should be ashamed of himself. https://t.co/aDeen3TcpC — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 21, 2023

It's truly awful this family has been through so much and now has to debate the media about the political inclinations of their formerly kidnapped relatives. Let's just say if they happened to support 'Palestine' before, they probably have changed their mind after all of this.

I really think we're gonna need a Shaun King documentary someday. one of those elizabeth holmes style things https://t.co/xKoPWDcbbA — Erik Hane (@erikhane) October 21, 2023

This man is maybe the most prolific of shameless grifters to ever exist https://t.co/858GH0FH1Y — Nick (@theslick24) October 21, 2023

Yes he's a reprehensible dude but parachuting in to be like "I have negotiated in one of the most sensitive standoffs in the world currently" is v funny https://t.co/bbYG8hv3T7 — daniel plainviewfinder (@JWJones252) October 21, 2023

I am going to hit the lottery and do a Surviving Shaun King documentary. https://t.co/hwMgzcB9zk — Tim to the muthafucking T (@LosFreaklander) October 21, 2023

He’s trying to use these fraudulent claims to get subscriptions on Instagram. I’m not familiar with the TOS on IG but that’s gotta violate it. https://t.co/VJOVz5C4L0 — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) October 21, 2023

Have to respect this level of confidence to just do this con in public in front of God and everyone https://t.co/Y60teJ6Yyx — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) October 21, 2023

One thing Shaun King has an abundance of is audacity. If audacity was a form of currency, he would be the richest man on planet Earth.