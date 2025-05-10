Here's What Trump Will Do With the Money Biden Was Giving to Illegals ('Somehow Dems Will Protest This')

The cost of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' open border was staggering both in terms of taxpayer dollars and the tragic consequences that it had for many Americans.

Last year the cost in just Medicaid was revealed in a CBO analysis:

This week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its analysis of the cost to taxpayers of Vice President Kamala Harris’ open border agenda on the Medicaid program. CBO estimates that the Biden-Harris Administration’s open border agenda cost federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens since taking office. This is a staggering increase of 124% compared to the same period under the Trump Administration.

Factor in taxpayer-funded travel, hotels, etc., and the number is obviously much higher.

As Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress earlier this year, the country didn't need new legislation to secure the border and enforce immigration laws -- just a new president.

Now some of the money the Biden administration had been spending on the illegal aliens they allowed to invade the country will instead be used on something more important:

"The new National Center for Warrior Independence will help them and other veterans like them rebuild their lives," the Trump White House said. "The Center will promote self-sufficiency through housing, substance abuse treatment, and support for productive work for the veterans housed there." "President Trump strongly believes that every veteran deserves our gratitude, and that the federal government should treat veterans like the heroes they are." Trump has directed that a campus be established in Los Angeles, where approximately 3,000 homeless veterans live. The goal is to house 6,000+ homeless veterans by 2028.

Somehow, Democrats will protest this. https://t.co/NONtykWLMB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 10, 2025

I dare liberals to find a way to be outraged over this.



This is absolutely amazing. — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) May 9, 2025

Oh, at least some of them will be angry, especially considering that the Democrats' number one priority these days is to try and prevent criminal illegals from being deported.

Oh my gosh, this is absolutely beautiful.



Well done President Trump, this is the way.



I love this beyond words.



This is exactly what I want my tax dollars going to, not a transgender opera in Peru. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 10, 2025

Finally we have an "America first" administration back in the White House.