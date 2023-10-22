RedSteeze and Others DROP NYT Claiming 'It's Impossible to Know What to Believe in This Hideous War'

'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 22, 2023
Meme

Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times told each and every mouth-breather pushing the 'both sides' argument when it comes to Israel and Gaza to hold her beer with this doozy of a headline and piece.

Really, Michelle?

It doesn't seem all that impossible to us to know what to believe but then again, we're not terrorist apologists trying to make Israel out to be the villain in all of this. 

RedSteeze said it far better:

Nope.

Not hard at all.

And oddly enough, it seemed pretty simple to lots and lots of people on Twitter as well. Huh.

This paper also just re-hired a Hitler fanboy.

From the New York Post:

A New York Times reporter who came under fire last year for a praising Adolf Hitler in multiple resurfaced Facebook posts was rehired by the Gray Lady to cover the Israel-Palestine war.

Palestinian filmmaker Soliman Hijjy hailed the Nazi leader as recently as 2018 in a post on Facebook, when he shared a photo of himself captioned that he was “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust,” per a translation from Arabic by pro-Israel media watchdog site HonestReporting.

That same year, Hijjy was hired by the Times as a freelance journalist and worked on a slew of “visual investigations” published by the organization through 2021, including one on an Israeli airstrike that killed 44 people.

But sure, it's hard to know what to believe.

Yup, anytime someone tells you something simple is 'complicated,' you know they're full of crap.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Ain't it though?

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK TIMES WAR

