RedSteeze and Others DROP NYT Claiming 'It's Impossible to Know What to Believe in This Hideous War'

Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times told each and every mouth-breather pushing the 'both sides' argument when it comes to Israel and Gaza to hold her beer with this doozy of a headline and piece.

Really, Michelle?

It doesn't seem all that impossible to us to know what to believe but then again, we're not terrorist apologists trying to make Israel out to be the villain in all of this.

RedSteeze said it far better:

It's actually not that hard to be against the side who broke into homes, zip tied innocent kids and parents, then beheaded them and set those same victims on fire.



It's not hard. pic.twitter.com/1pQcKzodjY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2023

Nope.

Not hard at all.

And oddly enough, it seemed pretty simple to lots and lots of people on Twitter as well. Huh.

They so badly want this to be anything but the reality. It’s embarrassing and dangerous — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) October 22, 2023

Crap like that from the @NYTimes is why I finally canceled my subscription. I'm sorry it took so long. — Kelly D Johnston (@KHostages) October 22, 2023

Coming from the paper that praised Stalin as he starved 10 million Ukrainians, it’s not too hard to believe… @nytimes — Imperfect America (dudes/r/dudes!) (@ImperfectUSA) October 22, 2023

This paper also just re-hired a Hitler fanboy.

From the New York Post:

A New York Times reporter who came under fire last year for a praising Adolf Hitler in multiple resurfaced Facebook posts was rehired by the Gray Lady to cover the Israel-Palestine war. Palestinian filmmaker Soliman Hijjy hailed the Nazi leader as recently as 2018 in a post on Facebook, when he shared a photo of himself captioned that he was “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust,” per a translation from Arabic by pro-Israel media watchdog site HonestReporting. That same year, Hijjy was hired by the Times as a freelance journalist and worked on a slew of “visual investigations” published by the organization through 2021, including one on an Israeli airstrike that killed 44 people.

But sure, it's hard to know what to believe.

Pretending simple things are complicated is hugely fashionable amongst the tyrannical segments of our society. pic.twitter.com/STLb3JkCYS — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) October 22, 2023

Yup, anytime someone tells you something simple is 'complicated,' you know they're full of crap.

Maybe ask yourself “which side would hitler be on”? — NeoWoke Warlord Elect Les Deplorables 🇦🇺 (@woolfe) October 22, 2023

Ooh, ooh, we know!

It is in fact, crystal clear. — Chris Cuneo (cujet) (@n177cj) October 22, 2023

Ain't it though?

