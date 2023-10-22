Receipt-Filled Thread Takes October 7th Truthers Claiming Israel Lied About Hamas' HORRIFIC Acts APART

'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 22, 2023
Sarah D.

We are over two weeks out from Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and yet there are still people out there who claim Israel is lying about the atrocities shared by firsthand accounts and national media. October 7th truthers are the worst of the worst, those who refuse to believe their lying eyes; can you guys believe there are still people out there who don't believe Hamas beheaded babies? Yes, it's a horrible thing to acknowledge but that doesn't mean you accuse those who suffered at the hands of such monsters of lying.

Then again, we have a-holes wandering around tearing signs of kidnapped Israelis and even Americans down.

The amount of anti-Semitism we've witnessed on the Left has been mind-blowing. We've always known it was there (see Rashida Tlaib and the rest of the garbage squad), but we were naive about the actual amount.

This thread will likely piss the anti-Semites off ... 

... because the truth is not on their side.

How dare we compare terrorists to terrorists, right?

Awful.

But again, terrorists.

Hamas is a terrorist group full of terrorists and we're not even sorry for saying so.

No words. 

How can anyone see Israel as the villain here?

And to think, the Hamas Caucus is calling for a ceasefire.

They can GTFO.

***

