Receipt-Filled Thread Takes October 7th Truthers Claiming Israel Lied About Hamas' HORRIFIC Acts APART

We are over two weeks out from Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and yet there are still people out there who claim Israel is lying about the atrocities shared by firsthand accounts and national media. October 7th truthers are the worst of the worst, those who refuse to believe their lying eyes; can you guys believe there are still people out there who don't believe Hamas beheaded babies? Yes, it's a horrible thing to acknowledge but that doesn't mean you accuse those who suffered at the hands of such monsters of lying.

Then again, we have a-holes wandering around tearing signs of kidnapped Israelis and even Americans down.

The amount of anti-Semitism we've witnessed on the Left has been mind-blowing. We've always known it was there (see Rashida Tlaib and the rest of the garbage squad), but we were naive about the actual amount.

This thread will likely piss the anti-Semites off ...

"Stifling the urge to retch became a difficult task as I walked through the lower levels of Israel’s National Center of Forensic Medicine...The smell of rotting human remains, much of which was completely unrecognizable...was at times too much to bear." https://t.co/kqCsh715Uy — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) October 22, 2023

... because the truth is not on their side.

ISIS is an an entirely valid comparison in terms of theatrical sadism and cruelty. "Among the images were those of charred hands with marks that revealed where the victims’ hands were bound behind their backs with metal wire before being burned alive." https://t.co/kqCsh715Uy — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) October 22, 2023

How dare we compare terrorists to terrorists, right?

To every October 7th truther who has, for two weeks, denied the first-hand testimony that was already available and published, here is the head of Israel's national forensic medical centre. "Many bodies, including those of babies, are without heads." https://t.co/kqCsh715Uy — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) October 22, 2023

Awful.

But again, terrorists.

Hamas is a terrorist group full of terrorists and we're not even sorry for saying so.

"Asked if they were decapitated, Kugel answered yes. Although he admits that...it’s difficult to ascertain whether they were decapitated before or after death, as well as how they were beheaded, “whether cut off by knife or blown off by RPG”" https://t.co/kqCsh715Uy — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) October 22, 2023

No words.

How can anyone see Israel as the villain here?

'“My sister has a close friend of hers who is still missing,” said Bublil, as she stood beside a blood-stained mattress from a baby’s crib. The DNA from the mattress will be used to try and identify a brutally disfigured and unaccounted-for infant.' https://t.co/kqCsh715Uy — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) October 22, 2023

And to think, the Hamas Caucus is calling for a ceasefire.

They can GTFO.

