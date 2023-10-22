Brooklyn Woman for the WIN! Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch)

What IS THE DEAL with horrible people tearing down posters of people who were taken hostage by Hamas? Like, what exactly does that do that's beneficial in any way?

Hamas took hostages.

These people, some of them Americans and even children, are missing.

What the EFF?!

For example, this smug couple got caught tearing them down by a woman from Brooklyn.

Watch THIS (note, there is some 'language' here, but it's totally deserved):

A furious woman in Brooklyn confronted a couple tearing down photos of civilians who were kidnapped by Hamas. She reminds them that American nationals are among those held hostage. pic.twitter.com/pFKEJFxqEX — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 22, 2023

We love the looks on their smug, snide, nasty, dumb little faces.

How DARE SHE call them out for being anti-Semitic douche-nozzles?!

Powerful.



The left has no shame. Clearly, they support the slaughter of Israeli innocence with savagery and feel they're entitled to deny anyone the right to help those who have been victims of it. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) October 22, 2023

Nope, no shame at all. The man smiles smugly at her and puts his hand up like she doesn't matter and shouldn't film them. And you know they told their friends (who probably suck as much as they do) about the crazy woman who got mad at them for pulling posters down.

Tearing down photos of missing/kidnapped people no matter who they are is one of the most vile and repulsive things a human can do. — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) October 22, 2023

Never marry your brother, especially if you both have horse face syndrome. — Frank O'Connor (@HusbandOfAyn) October 22, 2023

We see what he did there.

And he's right.

This is how they deserve to be treated. Well done. I agree with every expletive. — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) October 22, 2023

Exactly.

Hold the haters accountable, on video if possible. Let's show the world.

***

