Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their Claim About White Supremacy

ADL is gonna ADL, we get it. But to claim it's white supremacists railing against Jews and Israel in America and around the world AFTER Hamas attacked Israel? C'mon.

We're hardly surprised they were slapped with a Community Note.

And neither was Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik.

ADL got slapped with a reality check pic.twitter.com/EhJPqevRRe — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 22, 2023

Couldn't happen to a more deserving group.

It's probably really hard for ADL, to watch their entire narrative fall apart. They've spent so many years claiming WHITE SUPREMACISTS are the problem but in the last two weeks alone, we have seen firsthand that is NOT the case.

Like, at all.

It's young people in college, Leftists. Lots and lots of them.

I’ve never seen this much gaslighting in my entire life. The ADL could fuel one of Elon’s rockets at this point. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 22, 2023

Gaslighting is what they do best.

That is one of my favorite Community Notes ever. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 22, 2023

They'll probably claim some white supremacist wrote the Community Note - we only wish we were kidding.

They'll claim it's "rightwing" propaganda. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 22, 2023

That's what WE said.

They still looking for the white supremacist boogeyman — RICHIE SALTER 🔥 (@richiesalter) October 22, 2023

Especially when the truth is right in front of them.

***

