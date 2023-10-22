Boom! Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their Claim About White Supremacy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on October 22, 2023
Twitchy

ADL is gonna ADL, we get it. But to claim it's white supremacists railing against Jews and Israel in America and around the world AFTER Hamas attacked Israel? C'mon.

We're hardly surprised they were slapped with a Community Note.

And neither was Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving group.

It's probably really hard for ADL, to watch their entire narrative fall apart. They've spent so many years claiming WHITE SUPREMACISTS are the problem but in the last two weeks alone, we have seen firsthand that is NOT the case.

Like, at all.

It's young people in college, Leftists. Lots and lots of them.

Gaslighting is what they do best.

They'll probably claim some white supremacist wrote the Community Note - we only wish we were kidding.

That's what WE said.

Brooklyn Woman for the WIN! Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch)
Sam J.
Especially when the truth is right in front of them.

***

