El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Told the UN That He'd 'Set Millions Free'

When Nayib Bukele became president of El Salvador, he immediately began cracking down on gangs, quickly filling up CECOT, the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, the largest prison in Latin America. Crime dropped dramatically under Bukele. Here's a video of Bukele at the United Nations last September saying that his crackdown actually set millions of people free.

"Some complain that we put thousands in prison. In reality, we set millions free."



Bukele isn't apologizing for filling the "torture" prison with gangbangers.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that the Trump administration must facilitate the release and return of "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but Bukele is rightfully saying that he's a citizen of El Salvador and he's not going anywhere. He's already "home."

