'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

It's just about land, they say.

It's just about human rights, they say.

Sure.

Weird how pro-Palestinian activists seem very clear in their intentions despite endless media spin of what they really mean, huh.

'Freedom by any means, land back by any means,' declared Dorian, a 24-year-old protester from Queens ... 'I believe the settler state of Israel must be taken down,' he said.'

Remember, to the left, Israel is the 'occupier,' the 'colonial' oppressor. So, they are just calling for 'resistance.'

From the New York Post: 'The demonstrators — holding signs with antisemitic slogans such as “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free,” and “F—k Israel, Justice Palestine” — headed north along Flatbush Avenue to the  Barclays Center, and then converged on the Brooklyn Bridge, stopping traffic on the Manhattan-bound side around 6 p.m. as some scaled metal barriers and triumphantly waved Palestinian flags.

Cops shut down traffic on the Brooklyn-bound side as a precautionary measure.'

It's a bit late for that don't you think?

'It's important to advocate for a peaceful resolution to conflicts rather than promoting the elimination of any state or group. Dialogue and understanding are the keys to finding a balanced and just solution that respects the rights and security of all parties involved. The path towards peace requires us to rise above hatred and divisiveness.'

Seems too many people are still lost in the fantasy this a conflict of equal players interested in mutual peace and coexistence.

Israel certainly is.

The pro-Palestinian side seems to be pretty clear on their position too.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS NYC

