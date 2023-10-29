'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally

It's just about land, they say.

It's just about human rights, they say.

Sure.

Weird how pro-Palestinian activists seem very clear in their intentions despite endless media spin of what they really mean, huh.

9K pro-Palestinian protestors take over Brooklyn Bridge, call for elimination of Jewish state: ‘By any means’ https://t.co/I33GTPNQ3c pic.twitter.com/ocm4pZ0gRC — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2023

'Freedom by any means, land back by any means,' declared Dorian, a 24-year-old protester from Queens ... 'I believe the settler state of Israel must be taken down,' he said.'

As a Jewish NYer seeing 9K NYers calling for the destruction of the only Jewish state by "any means necessary" is the reason I check to see if my door is locked every night now. We are living in scary times. — Andrea Karshan | #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@karshanandrea) October 28, 2023

I would not feel safe in NYC if I were Jew...but I suppose that's the point. This must be condemned by local leaders.

"openly cheering Hamas terrorists’ barbaric attacks on Israel" — Jean (@queens_parents) October 29, 2023

This quickly went from “no genocide” to “genocide of israeli is fine” — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) October 28, 2023

Remember, to the left, Israel is the 'occupier,' the 'colonial' oppressor. So, they are just calling for 'resistance.'

By their own chants and slogans we know this is not a "pro-Palestinian" march, but a pro-Hamas, pro-genocide of Jews march. IN NEW YORK. When they say "by any means," believe them! Euphemisms are an attempt to soften, to look away. *We can only be prepared for what's coming by… https://t.co/I6MGhDoZZs — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 28, 2023

We learned nothing from 9/11. But they did. Wake up America https://t.co/ZBuoYeHFKb — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 28, 2023

From the New York Post: 'The demonstrators — holding signs with antisemitic slogans such as “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free,” and “F—k Israel, Justice Palestine” — headed north along Flatbush Avenue to the Barclays Center, and then converged on the Brooklyn Bridge, stopping traffic on the Manhattan-bound side around 6 p.m. as some scaled metal barriers and triumphantly waved Palestinian flags.

Cops shut down traffic on the Brooklyn-bound side as a precautionary measure.'

Israel was created as a safe haven for Jews after Europeans tried to exterminate them during the 1940s. "Never again" didn't last very long. https://t.co/OFsBrZ51ya pic.twitter.com/VO3Gfcgl6b — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) October 28, 2023

When these people tell you who they are, believe them! https://t.co/HvQMtFYsC2 — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 29, 2023

It's a bit late for that don't you think?

It's important to advocate for a peaceful resolution to conflicts rather than promoting the elimination of any state or group. Dialogue and understanding are the keys to finding a balanced and just solution that respects the rights and security of all parties involved. The path… https://t.co/mx2V2rHBGV — Charles J McCoy (@mrcoolvibes17) October 29, 2023

Seems too many people are still lost in the fantasy this a conflict of equal players interested in mutual peace and coexistence.

Israel certainly is.

The pro-Palestinian side seems to be pretty clear on their position too.

***

