You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America (Yes, You Will)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 PM on October 29, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

One of the most telling revelations in the post-October 7 wave of Palestinian protests around the world and in America, some of them quite violent, has been the reaction of the media, particularly what they are willing to define as antisemitism. Remember when everyone in the media used to claim that any criticism of billionaire George Soros was 'antisemitism'? 

We 'member.

Well, get ready for some serious moving of goalposts on what antisemitism actually is after this doozy of a story from the New York Post.

Well, would you look at that? We know: you are searching around for your shocked face right now. More from the Post:

Far-left billionaire kingmaker George Soros has funneled more than $15 million since 2016 to groups behind this month’s pro-Palestine protests, where demonstrators openly cheered Hamas militants’ craven terrorist attacks on Israel.

A Post examination of Open Society Foundations records shows Soros’ grant-making network gave $13.7 million of the money through Tides Center, a deep-pocketed lefty advocacy group that sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified Hamas’ bloody attacks while claiming Palestinians obsessed with the eradication of the Jewish state are the real victims.

Tides’ beneficiaries include Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, which on the day of the Oct. 7 massacre posted a photo on Instagram of a bulldozer tearing part of Israel’s border fence down and a caption: 'Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison … no cage goes unchallenged.'

Exactly. Calling criticism of Soros 'antisemitism' was always a fake shield by the left and everyone knows it. Particularly when you consider Soros' personal history. 

We'll save you the trouble of searching for it. Here it is:

KROFT: Was it difficult?

SOROS: Not, not at all, not at all. Maybe as a child you don't, you don't see the connection, but it was, it created no, no problem at all. 

KROFT: No feeling of guilt? 

SOROS: No. 

What a prince. 

Lots of people had much the same response. This didn't come as a surprise to Twitter at all. 

The mental gymnastics around this story are going to set new records for 'degree of difficulty.' But we imagine no one on the left will be able to stick the landing with anything except their faces. 

Honestly, we kind of hope this take is accurate. Somehow, it's a little more reassuring to think that some people might be protesting because they are being paid for it than to imagine this level of deep antisemitism is felt in the hearts of so many in the West. But either way, it's disturbing. 

In the end, Soros doesn't care. He just keeps moving his chess pieces. 

And just think of how many politicians and district attorneys in the United States owe their positions to this man.

That has to end. 

***

