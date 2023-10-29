You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America (Yes, You Will)

One of the most telling revelations in the post-October 7 wave of Palestinian protests around the world and in America, some of them quite violent, has been the reaction of the media, particularly what they are willing to define as antisemitism. Remember when everyone in the media used to claim that any criticism of billionaire George Soros was 'antisemitism'?



We 'member.

Advertisement

Well, get ready for some serious moving of goalposts on what antisemitism actually is after this doozy of a story from the New York Post.

Groups behind Israel-bashing protests backing Hamas attacks got $15M-plus from Soros https://t.co/2BZF9CINQI pic.twitter.com/yJN2QAt3I9 — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2023

Well, would you look at that? We know: you are searching around for your shocked face right now. More from the Post:

Far-left billionaire kingmaker George Soros has funneled more than $15 million since 2016 to groups behind this month’s pro-Palestine protests, where demonstrators openly cheered Hamas militants’ craven terrorist attacks on Israel.



A Post examination of Open Society Foundations records shows Soros’ grant-making network gave $13.7 million of the money through Tides Center, a deep-pocketed lefty advocacy group that sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified Hamas’ bloody attacks while claiming Palestinians obsessed with the eradication of the Jewish state are the real victims. Tides’ beneficiaries include Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, which on the day of the Oct. 7 massacre posted a photo on Instagram of a bulldozer tearing part of Israel’s border fence down and a caption: 'Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison … no cage goes unchallenged.'

For years, Jewish liberals demanded that the Christian West import Muslims, and when conservatives warned that Soros and his ilk were trying to destabilize Europe, the conservatives were smeared as "antisemites" for criticizing Soros by Jewish orgs like ADL. https://t.co/ZFGLERVn2V — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) October 28, 2023

Why it is not, has never been, and never will be antisemitic to criticize George Soros. https://t.co/CeFCElx9a4 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 28, 2023

Exactly. Calling criticism of Soros 'antisemitism' was always a fake shield by the left and everyone knows it. Particularly when you consider Soros' personal history.

A Soros turning on other Jews? I feel like I've seen this one before... — Texanus Giganticus (@couchsecurity) October 28, 2023

It's not that criticism of Soros is anti-semitic. It's that Soros is himself an anti-semite, a vile enemy of Jews and a donor of billions to untold numbers of people and organizations who seek to weaken, demoralize, and justify the killing of Jews. Scum. https://t.co/Q4fzy5oVDB — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 29, 2023

Watch the interview with Soros on 60 Minutes when Steve Kroft asked him about betraying Jews to the Nazis during WWII…. https://t.co/NTdlQSvGOq — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 28, 2023

We'll save you the trouble of searching for it. Here it is:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

KROFT: Was it difficult?



SOROS: Not, not at all, not at all. Maybe as a child you don't, you don't see the connection, but it was, it created no, no problem at all.



KROFT: No feeling of guilt?



SOROS: No.

What a prince.

Called it. Libs were begging me for proof when I suggested Soros was behind the pro-terrorism protests happening around the United States as part of the Israel-Gaza proxy war. Here you go, losers. Right again. https://t.co/s3XHvOyUOT — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

Lots of people had much the same response. This didn't come as a surprise to Twitter at all.

Is it antisemitic to criticize George Soros for funding groups what hate Israel?



This presents quite a conundrum for lefties pretending to care about anti-Jewish bigotry, does it not? https://t.co/sFfoALeYCk — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) October 29, 2023

The mental gymnastics around this story are going to set new records for 'degree of difficulty.' But we imagine no one on the left will be able to stick the landing with anything except their faces.

15 million can buy a lot of fake protesters. Now you know why so many protesters came out in support of hamas https://t.co/jAUjmnIJet — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) October 28, 2023

Honestly, we kind of hope this take is accurate. Somehow, it's a little more reassuring to think that some people might be protesting because they are being paid for it than to imagine this level of deep antisemitism is felt in the hearts of so many in the West. But either way, it's disturbing.

Next time you see Jews call someone an antisemite because they are criticizing George Soros, kindly send this to them.



Yes. I'm an Orthodox Jew. Yes, it's absolutely okay to go after Soros because he is an evil man. https://t.co/7Bd6ebHqoV — Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) October 29, 2023

In the end, Soros doesn't care. He just keeps moving his chess pieces.

Advertisement

And just think of how many politicians and district attorneys in the United States owe their positions to this man.



That has to end.





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!