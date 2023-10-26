Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left

Whatever Happened to Safe Spaces - Jewish Students Terrorized at Cooper Union

Gordon K  |  7:15 PM on October 26, 2023
Twitchy

As Sam J. reported on this morning, things got out of hand when a pro-Palestine protest became threatening to the Jewish students who ended up barricaded in the library.

Advertisement

I don't want to hear another word about how having Ben Shapiro on campus makes these same far-left anarcho-academics feel unsafe.

Fortunately, New York City councilperson is speaking up and taking action. Here is the most excellent thread.

Of course there were no arrests. No white men intervened to defend the victims.

Advertisement

I believe the correct terms for the faculty are: enablers, complicit, and comrades. 

Yeah, we just said that.

We wonder if the the president felt unsafe and had to be escorted out. We also wonder if the president was honest about being concerned for her and the students' safety.

Oh. Well, at least the protest was simply about Israel and Zionists.

Oh. Thank goodness the Jewish students were on a famously progressive college. One committed to providing safe spaces where minorities can feel free to thrive without being othered.

Advertisement

Oh.

Seriously, read the whole thread and know that ideology is so strong in progressive strongholds that feelings are protected but people of on the wrong side of the oppressor/oppressed divide are fair targets. Note we're talking about a people group open to attack because of their race and not individuals for their actions.

I think there's a word for that. Oh yeah, racism. Real racism.

***

