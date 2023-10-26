Whatever Happened to Safe Spaces - Jewish Students Terrorized at Cooper Union

As Sam J. reported on this morning, things got out of hand when a pro-Palestine protest became threatening to the Jewish students who ended up barricaded in the library.

Jewish students at Cooper Union are in the library as protestors pound on the door.



Listen with sound on. pic.twitter.com/pwYRo5KA9X — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 25, 2023

I don't want to hear another word about how having Ben Shapiro on campus makes these same far-left anarcho-academics feel unsafe.

Fortunately, New York City councilperson is speaking up and taking action. Here is the most excellent thread.

🧵Last night, I spoke to four Jewish students from @cooperunion. Three of them were barricaded inside the library while the pro-Hamas protestors were violently banging on doors. A few take-aways according to student accounts of the incident: — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

1. Even though this rally/walk-out was supposed to be outside the school on public property, protestors STORMED the school building. There were no consequences and NOBODY WAS ARRESTED. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

2. Faculty members CANCELLED CLASS for the walk out, ENCOURAGED students to participate and even offered EXTRA CREDIT to do so. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

3. FACULTY members themselves

PARTICIPATED in the walk out/protest. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

6. The DEAN of the school was ESCORTED out of the building through a SAFE back door exit by campus security. Then later allegedly claimed everything and everyone was safe. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

8. The Jewish students barricaded in the library were TERRIFIED, some of them SHAKEN. They believed they could've been physically assaulted and injured, and feared for their well-being. One of the slogans heard was "Globalize the intifada from New York to Gaza" — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

11. This is a terrible DERELICTION OF DUTY on behalf of @cooperunion to protect its Jewish students from physical harm, a failure to provide them with a safe space, and the university must be held accountable for creating a HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT. HEADS NEED TO ROLL. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

Seriously, read the whole thread and know that ideology is so strong in progressive strongholds that feelings are protected but people of on the wrong side of the oppressor/oppressed divide are fair targets. Note we're talking about a people group open to attack because of their race and not individuals for their actions.

I think there's a word for that. Oh yeah, racism. Real racism.

