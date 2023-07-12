Kayleigh McEnany NOT confident Chris Christie's take on the FBI will boost his...
FBI whistleblower says Christopher Wray lied about surveilling school board meetings

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 12, 2023

It was a couple of years ago when MSNBC's Joy Reid and NBC News warned us that those "radicalized parent activists" who were "targeting school boards" were tied up with QAnon. This was back when parents protested the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Liberals assured us that critical race theory wasn't taught in schools, and yet seemed really upset about the idea of it being banned. If it's not happening, who cares?

It was a few months later that the National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to look into angry parents as "domestic terrorism" and "hate crimes." That backfired, and the NSBA risked losing millions from state chapters pulling out of the organization.

Attorney General Merrick Garland never disbanded his school board task force, though. FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked about the "domestic terrorist" label before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday and lied, according to an FBI whistleblower.

The FBI has no credibility left … no one believes a word Wray is saying.

No one seems to have much confidence that Wray will face any consequences whatsoever. One Democrat asked him earlier what the consequences would be if we defunded or simply dissolved the FBI — that he could answer.


