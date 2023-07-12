FBI whistleblower says Christopher Wray lied about surveilling school board meetings

It was a couple of years ago when MSNBC's Joy Reid and NBC News warned us that those "radicalized parent activists" who were "targeting school boards" were tied up with QAnon. This was back when parents protested the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Liberals assured us that critical race theory wasn't taught in schools, and yet seemed really upset about the idea of it being banned. If it's not happening, who cares?

It was a few months later that the National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to look into angry parents as "domestic terrorism" and "hate crimes." That backfired, and the NSBA risked losing millions from state chapters pulling out of the organization.

Attorney General Merrick Garland never disbanded his school board task force, though. FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked about the "domestic terrorist" label before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday and lied, according to an FBI whistleblower.

The @FBI Director told @JudiciaryGOP that special agents did not conduct surveillance of school boards. He lied. The Joint Terrorism Task Force in my office did it. I testified about the details in May. — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) July 12, 2023

Perjury, but it doesn’t matter because the request for perjury charges under oath at a committee hearing goes under review at the DOJ. These hearings, I’m afraid will be very fruitless if you are looking for accountability. — Andrea Shaffer, Employment/Labor Law (@Andreafreedom76) July 12, 2023

These days it seems the truth dissolves like columns of ash when the FBI is involved and thats a shame… pic.twitter.com/PqdrcVLaOO — kzjams.com 🎧 (@Radio__KZ) July 12, 2023

The FBI has no credibility left … no one believes a word Wray is saying.

Thank you for coming forward. We need more agents like you that protect people rather than demonize people. — Jim Rochford (@mrelwoodpdowd) July 12, 2023

If they don’t hold him in contempt, they are worthless. — Gov Murphy’s Dolphin Hate (@Npc92773) July 12, 2023

Wray doesn't care if we know he lied because he knows the DOJ is as corrupt as the FBI so he's safe. — 𝙊𝙩𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙮𝙣𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙙 (@Otis_Lynwood) July 12, 2023

The FBI director is apparently the least informed leader of an organization in the history of the world. — ChinNewsNetwork (@NetworkChin) July 12, 2023

He knows he can lie all he wants. The feckless Republicans won't do anything about it. — AmericanDawn (@AmericanDawn16) July 12, 2023

But Wray will tell Congress he has to hop on his private jet to whisk away to one of his vacation homes. And Congress will giggle and let him leave. — Bob_Kneppers_Stache (@BobKnepper75367) July 12, 2023

No one seems to have much confidence that Wray will face any consequences whatsoever. One Democrat asked him earlier what the consequences would be if we defunded or simply dissolved the FBI — that he could answer.

The @FBI Director told @RepTroyNehls that no agents were reassigned from child exploitation investigations to domestic terrorism. Another lie. I was reassigned from child pornography cases and told those cases were going to be considered a "local matter." https://t.co/0kgnEJLapC — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) July 12, 2023





