Priceless: Sen. John Fetterman Trolls Pro-Hamas Protesters Being Arrested

Our own Sam J. did a post on this Friday, but here's a much better camera angle … plus, it doesn't get old. As Sam said, it's crazy that we're doing positive posts on Sen. John Fetterman, but even though he still walks around the Capitol in his hoodie and gym shorts, he's been a staunch supporter of Israel, even lining the walls of his office with "Kidnapped" posters. Credit where credit is due.

Advertisement

Anyway, here's Fetterman trolling pro-Hamas protesters with a tiny Israeli flag as they're being arrested.

Fetterman mocks ceasefire protesters being arrested by waving an Israeli flag at them. pic.twitter.com/N0ZHW6NZSA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 10, 2023

Damnit, now I gotta like something about him :( — Jeff (@jeff_4_ever) November 10, 2023

I bet some of them voted for Fetterman too lulz — Austin Ionetz 🇺🇸 (@AustinIonetz) November 10, 2023

Too many Fetterman W's lately. Strange times. — Paul Hewton (@paul_hewton) November 10, 2023

I’ll give Lurch a 👍for this one — Michelle Snyder (@mrjrsnyder1) November 10, 2023

🤣 the only good thing he's done — Danny Scaggs (@Dodge_Addiction) November 11, 2023

Probably the ONLY time I'll say "Good Job!" to this man. — Colorado Whiskey Guy (@ColoWhiskeyGuy) November 10, 2023

Actually, here's another video of Fetterman doing a good job, telling a terrorist sympathizer to talk to Hamas about her issues:

An anti-Israel activist asks @SenFettermanPA why he hasn't called for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, to which he responds, "I think you should be protesting Hamas.... until we get the hostages back."pic.twitter.com/K1Mf8qXxs7 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 10, 2023

It’s important to note that @SenFettermanPA has always felt connected to Israel and the Jewish community. I remember how he supported the PA Jewish community after the Tree of Life massacre, even going to synagogue with his campaign opponent at the time. — Lawrence Muscant (@LawrenceMuscant) November 10, 2023

Bravo. Don’t think he’s fit to be a senator but give the man credit for his stance on this issue — Ellis Wyatt (@EllisWyatt18) November 10, 2023

Damn. I never thought I would turn into a major Fetterman fan. Wow. — David Beck (@cuttyandmax) November 11, 2023

I never ever in my life thought I’d agree with this man. — Mike (@TisNotAToomah) November 11, 2023

Good answer. We need much much more of that. — D-DUB (@wesner_d) November 11, 2023

Who knew that Fetterman would be the most outspoken defender of Israel?

***