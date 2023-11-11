Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard
Air Force Giving Instructions on Adding Pronouns to Your Signature
Sign: 'You're Either on the White or Right Side of History'
In Story About Murdered Jew, NBC News Reminds Us Islamophobia Remains a Problem
We're Assured That This Kind of 'Campus Activism' Is as Normal as Beer...
WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take...
The Nation Celebrates Veteran's Day By Saying Military Service Leads to 'Extremist Mass...
Biden's Heading Home to Delaware, Where All These 'Base of the Dem Party'...
Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits
Biden Made Sure to Mention 'LBTQ-Plus' During Veterans Day Speech, Then Got Confused......
Another Day, Another 'Embellishment': Biden Lies About Standing 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' Wit...
MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else
Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloya...
'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for...

Priceless: Sen. John Fetterman Trolls Pro-Hamas Protesters Being Arrested

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Our own Sam J. did a post on this Friday, but here's a much better camera angle … plus, it doesn't get old. As Sam said, it's crazy that we're doing positive posts on Sen. John Fetterman, but even though he still walks around the Capitol in his hoodie and gym shorts, he's been a staunch supporter of Israel, even lining the walls of his office with "Kidnapped" posters. Credit where credit is due.

Advertisement

Anyway, here's Fetterman trolling pro-Hamas protesters with a tiny Israeli flag as they're being arrested.

Actually, here's another video of Fetterman doing a good job, telling a terrorist sympathizer to talk to Hamas about her issues:

Recommended

Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard
Brett T.
Advertisement

Who knew that Fetterman would be the most outspoken defender of Israel?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PROTESTERS JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard
Brett T.
Air Force Giving Instructions on Adding Pronouns to Your Signature
Brett T.
We're Assured That This Kind of 'Campus Activism' Is as Normal as Beer Pong
Brett T.
Sign: 'You're Either on the White or Right Side of History'
Brett T.
WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take It Anymore
Brett T.
'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for a J6 Suspect
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard Brett T.
Advertisement