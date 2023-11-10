John Fetterman Basically Gives the Finger to Hamas Supporters and Terrorist Apologists Can't DEAL (Watch)

Excuse Me But I'M IN VIRGINIA and Ronna McDaniel is Full of Crap...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 10, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If you'd have told this editor she would be writing any sort of article giving John Fetterman, aka Bigfoots' Drunk Cousin, credit for ANYTHING, she'd have told you to put down the bong but ... here we are.

And credit where credit is due, especially since he has to know this won't go well with many of his supporters. Then again, maybe he doesn't know that, who knows? Maybe he thinks he's at Disneyland and waving to the mouse?

Either way, this was pretty damn good.

Watch:

Or, and hear us out, even some Democrats don't like terrorists.

Maybe?

We don't know, but we are enjoying the gnashing of teeth of horrible people.

Ding ding ding.

Tissue?

Never thought we'd see the day when we agree with Fetterman.

Might need to write this one down ... AND check to see if Hell has frozen over.

