John Fetterman Basically Gives the Finger to Hamas Supporters and Terrorist Apologists Can't DEAL (Watch)

If you'd have told this editor she would be writing any sort of article giving John Fetterman, aka Bigfoots' Drunk Cousin, credit for ANYTHING, she'd have told you to put down the bong but ... here we are.

And credit where credit is due, especially since he has to know this won't go well with many of his supporters. Then again, maybe he doesn't know that, who knows? Maybe he thinks he's at Disneyland and waving to the mouse?

Either way, this was pretty damn good.

Watch:

Jackass @JohnFetterman saw veterans getting arrested and laughed.



We asked to see @SenGillibrand. We were put in cuffs.



We need leaders who listen to veterans demanding a #CeaseFireNow pic.twitter.com/M7tHJ9RUS5 — About Face: Veterans Against the War (@VetsAboutFace) November 10, 2023

Or, and hear us out, even some Democrats don't like terrorists.

Maybe?

We don't know, but we are enjoying the gnashing of teeth of horrible people.

Did you ask your friends in Hamas to unconditionally surrender? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 10, 2023

Your status as Veterans means absolutely Jack 💩!

Calls for Ceasefire without calling for surrender or release of the hostages means you just want dead Jews and you can GFY! — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) November 10, 2023

Maybe Hamas should just surrender. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 10, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Hahahahahaha… cry more. — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 10, 2023

Tissue?

Hahahah....Good for him.



Now, for the rest of you - ask Hamas to unconditionally surrender, then you'll get that ceasefire. — Señia (@SeniaVJ) November 10, 2023

Fetterman is right fool. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 10, 2023

Never thought we'd see the day when we agree with Fetterman.

Might need to write this one down ... AND check to see if Hell has frozen over.

***

