Concordia Student Accused of Calling Jewish Student a Slur Tries Picking a Fight with Gad Saad and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, a 'Rabid Young Chick' from Concordia has gone viral after a video showed her allegedly calling a Jewish student a nasty slur. Would appear this person is on Twitter/X and is very angry about the video claiming it has been edited. She/he/they was also upset about being misgendered.

Advertisement

We weep for our future.

Anyway, she/he/they have been posting about being doxxed over the video, or at least people trying to dox her/him/them, and went after Gad Saad who happens to be a professor at Concordia.

Hi everyone, thank you so much for the sharing of longer, unedited videos. I've been talking with journalists to help me with this bullshit. Any videos, could you please DM me. I need them all to go after these people trying to dox me, including @GadSaad who's a prof at Concordia — Not today Satan (@H0rr0r101) November 9, 2023

Huh. To be fair we have not seen Gad trying to doxx this young person.

He responded:

I don't even know who you are so I'm unsure what doxxing means in this case. I've never tried to "dox" anyone in my life. But sure, tag the employer etc. https://t.co/PQwneFo4uy — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 10, 2023

Seems he's not at all concerned about her/him/them coming after him.

She/he/they fired back:

Hi @GadSaad ! I'm the student that you keep reposting about which you and your colleagues are claiming as me saying a k-slur when I'm saying c*nt. You're directly part of the problem and circulating a video where people are calling for my information to be exposed and expulsion. — Not today Satan (@H0rr0r101) November 10, 2023

It was a DIFFERENT SLUR ENTIRELY.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow. We got nothin'.

Gad's response is *chef's kiss*:

Oh my apologies. I probably misunderstood "kike" and the apparent intimidating hostility that you shared with the Jewish students. Perhaps you said "cookie" in which case you should be construed as an interfaith hero rather than being vilified. BTW, I don't believe that I made… https://t.co/1hcuHP8mAO — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 10, 2023

Not to mention ...

This is apparently the Concordia psycho who was shrieking and called a Jewish woman a k*ke, complaining about that video being used to dox her, while she promotes doxxing a Jewish woman. pic.twitter.com/qGgS4rbnuV — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 10, 2023

Just sayin'.

***

Related:

Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARIOUS Pushback

'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered

Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)

Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in Receipt-Filled Thread

Advertisement

Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.