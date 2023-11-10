Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists...
Ronna McDaniel Claims RNC Was Told to Stay Out of Virginia Elections Following...
Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing...
CNN Fact-Checker Sees 'Not One Iota of Evidence' to Support Corruption Allegation About...
NBC Shaming Republicans for 'Fragmenting' Big Tech/Government Censorship Alliance Does NOT...
Media SHOCKED After Trump Suggests a GOP President Could Use Justice Dept. to...
Here's Video From That 'Urgent Manhunt' for January 6 Suspect
'I Got Some Words': Vice President Kamala Harris Cackles Like an Idiot Again
Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring
WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade
The Babylon Bee Take on Grand Theft Auto VI Is A Slice of...
Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is...
Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'
WaPo: Parents Worried Leak of Audrey Hale's Manifesto Will Inspire Copycat Shooters

Concordia Student Accused of Calling Jewish Student a Slur Tries Picking a Fight with Gad Saad and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on November 10, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, a 'Rabid Young Chick' from Concordia has gone viral after a video showed her allegedly calling a Jewish student a nasty slur. Would appear this person is on Twitter/X and is very angry about the video claiming it has been edited. She/he/they was also upset about being misgendered.

Advertisement

We weep for our future.

Anyway, she/he/they have been posting about being doxxed over the video, or at least people trying to dox her/him/them, and went after Gad Saad who happens to be a professor at Concordia.

Huh. To be fair we have not seen Gad trying to doxx this young person. 

He responded:

Seems he's not at all concerned about her/him/them coming after him.

She/he/they fired back:

Recommended

Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea
Sam J.
Advertisement

It was a DIFFERENT SLUR ENTIRELY.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow. We got nothin'.

Gad's response is *chef's kiss*:

Not to mention ...

Just sayin'.

***

Related:

Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARIOUS Pushback

'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered

Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)

Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in Receipt-Filled Thread

Advertisement

Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea
Sam J.
Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists With Hamas is a RABID Anti-Semite
Sam J.
NBC Shaming Republicans for 'Fragmenting' Big Tech/Government Censorship Alliance Does NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Media SHOCKED After Trump Suggests a GOP President Could Use Justice Dept. to Go After Dems
Doug P.
Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring
Coucy
WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea Sam J.
Advertisement