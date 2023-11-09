Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)

Have you guys ever read, seen, or watched something on Twitter/X and thought to yourselves, 'Yeah, that's enough Internet for us today.' Welp, that's just about where this editor is after watching this 'shocking video' of American students proving just how ignorant, uninformed, easily controlled, and just outright lost they are when it comes to the Middle East.

Especially Hamas.

Watch this.

American students find out the shocking news that Hamas aren’t the good guys… pic.twitter.com/v8uAiMDdfw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2023

Every horrible thing he brings up is Hamas, and yet every time they choose the other 'bad guys'. Why do you think that is? Could it be that college professors really and truly are poisoning young people and indoctrinating them with anti-Semitic garbage? Or are they watching too much damn TikTok and losing their minds in the process?

Probably a little bit of both if we're being completely honest.

So they are just finding out now 😳



Unbelievable! — Charles Chinwe (@charleschinwe83) November 9, 2023

I love how surprised they are. Education system completely failed them. — Tony (@txndxa) November 9, 2023

And they're paying tens of thousands of dollars to fail.

More of this needs to be carried out alot of Americans are in the dark of who Hamas really is — Mam (@mamnenge9) November 9, 2023

There are other videos out there where these young people are getting informed ...

So you say you support Hamas?



Here are the terms and conditions…



pic.twitter.com/2smcdpJz8t — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) November 9, 2023

Blindly supporting Hamas — Mam (@mamnenge9) November 9, 2023

Fascinating how when they learn the truth about who and what Hamas is, they don't support them anymore.

Makes you wonder why so many of their professors have deliberately misled them - we can only hope they go back with their newfound information and educate those PROFESSORS.

***

