Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on November 09, 2023
meme

Have you guys ever read, seen, or watched something on Twitter/X and thought to yourselves, 'Yeah, that's enough Internet for us today.' Welp, that's just about where this editor is after watching this 'shocking video' of American students proving just how ignorant, uninformed, easily controlled, and just outright lost they are when it comes to the Middle East.

Especially Hamas.

Watch this.

Every horrible thing he brings up is Hamas, and yet every time they choose the other 'bad guys'. Why do you think that is? Could it be that college professors really and truly are poisoning young people and indoctrinating them with anti-Semitic garbage? Or are they watching too much damn TikTok and losing their minds in the process? 

Probably a little bit of both if we're being completely honest.

And they're paying tens of thousands of dollars to fail.

There are other videos out there where these young people are getting informed ... 

Fascinating how when they learn the truth about who and what Hamas is, they don't support them anymore.

Makes you wonder why so many of their professors have deliberately misled them - we can only hope they go back with their newfound information and educate those PROFESSORS.

'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered
Sam J.
***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

