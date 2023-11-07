So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History

As Twitchy readers know, poll greeter Matthew Hurtt was attacked by a screeching, shrieking, melting-down lawn flamingo in Northern VA earlier today. The man (we assume he's a man, if not, our bad) who flipped out in a curse-filled frothy tantrum before storming off to his big, bad Prius? Yeah.

Welp, it sounds like Fussy McScreechy Pants has a history of being an annoying dbag.

Take a look:

BREAKING🚨: The same Democrat voter who belligerently approached and threatened Republican poll greeter @matthewhurtt in Arlington, VA today is the same man who interrupted President Trump during a National Anthem celebration at the White House on June 5th, 2018, where he yelled… pic.twitter.com/QFgRpRKHQ6 — JoMa (@joma_gc) November 7, 2023

While we can neither confirm nor deny that this is the same lunatic, we asked Hurtt if he thought this was the same guy and he said yes.

Northern Virginia is a hot mess of crazy, just sayin'.

he seems well adjusted — deplorable listless vessel 🇺🇸🇮🇱🍊 (@ApacheFreedom) November 7, 2023

Totally.

Professional agitator. — Howard III (@PunishedHoward) November 7, 2023

Sure looks like him! — CM MAGA (@Kelseynicki) November 7, 2023

It's pretty damn close and Hurtt believes it could be the same man.

Either way ...

i dont know all these dorks look like that .... — CabClix 🐸🟪 (@CabClix) November 7, 2023

HA!

***

