So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on November 07, 2023
Artist Angie

As Twitchy readers know, poll greeter Matthew Hurtt was attacked by a screeching, shrieking, melting-down lawn flamingo in Northern VA earlier today. The man (we assume he's a man, if not, our bad) who flipped out in a curse-filled frothy tantrum before storming off to his big, bad Prius? Yeah. 

Welp, it sounds like Fussy McScreechy Pants has a history of being an annoying dbag.

Take a look:

While we can neither confirm nor deny that this is the same lunatic, we asked Hurtt if he thought this was the same guy and he said yes.

Northern Virginia is a hot mess of crazy, just sayin'.

Totally.

It's pretty damn close and Hurtt believes it could be the same man.

Either way ... 

HA!

***

