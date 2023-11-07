Rep. Thanedar Calls for 72 Hour Ceasefire in Israel, Wants Obama As Negotiator
RedState's Jennifer Van Laar Goes SCORCHED EARTH on 'Animals' Responsible for CA Jewish Man's Death

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on November 07, 2023
Twitchy

As the mainstream media works overtime to spin Paul Kessler's (the CA elderly Jewish man) death allegedly at the hands of a pro-Palestine protester claiming he merely 'hit his head' (even as the Sheriff has determined the incident was indeed a homicide), RedState's Jennifer Van Laar is bucking the trend, as usual, and going after the real story.

Great post.

She's standing with her Jewish friends praying for peace while working for justice for the animals responsible.

And let's be honest, the word 'animals' works here. We're not even sorry for saying so.

Knowing Van Laar as we do, we have NO DOUBT she will get to the bottom of what happened.

We're not seeing Jewish people and their supporters attack Palestinians or their supporters.

Crazy how that works out, eh?

Will be keeping an eye on Van Laar's reporting and will update as we learn more.

