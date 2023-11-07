RedState's Jennifer Van Laar Goes SCORCHED EARTH on 'Animals' Responsible for CA Jewish Man's Death

As the mainstream media works overtime to spin Paul Kessler's (the CA elderly Jewish man) death allegedly at the hands of a pro-Palestine protester claiming he merely 'hit his head' (even as the Sheriff has determined the incident was indeed a homicide), RedState's Jennifer Van Laar is bucking the trend, as usual, and going after the real story.

😭 May his memory be a blessing.



My Jewish friends in Ventura County, and Los Angeles County, and everywhere - I stand with you as you peacefully remember Paul Kessler and pray for peace, and I will work for JUSTICE for the animal(s) responsible for his death. https://t.co/4KWkrQdIJo — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 7, 2023

Great post.

She's standing with her Jewish friends praying for peace while working for justice for the animals responsible.

And let's be honest, the word 'animals' works here. We're not even sorry for saying so.

Thank you. The Jewish people are grateful for your love and support. — Rabid Dentite 🇮🇱 (@PatrioticCoach) November 7, 2023

I'm in shock that I am seeing this happen in realtime. It's not OK. I am with you and your people always. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 7, 2023

Knowing Van Laar as we do, we have NO DOUBT she will get to the bottom of what happened.

Paul Kessler.



May his memory be a blessing. ❤️ — Chicago Sensual Massage (@chicago_sunrise) November 7, 2023

We were there when it happened & saw it all.

We were also at this vigil.

I was glad to see the police there, as well as the media.

It was all so very traumatic. He was there with his flag. Then, all of a sudden, Hamas supporters were on every corner.

("Rabid Dentite," Love It.) — The Maven (@MavenViews) November 7, 2023

What a contrast. Jewish community sing in peace over a loved one being murdered but, if a Muslim/Palestinian was killed all hate and fury would rain down — Robert L (@vrl5150) November 7, 2023

We're not seeing Jewish people and their supporters attack Palestinians or their supporters.

Crazy how that works out, eh?

Will be keeping an eye on Van Laar's reporting and will update as we learn more.

