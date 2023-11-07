T.K.O! Joe Concha SCHOOLS Lefty Big Mouth Roland Martin Obsessively Trolling Him in Heated Back and Forth

If Gaza Has No Electricity, Then How Do They Explain This?
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on November 07, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Roland Martin was apparently an American journalist who at one point worked for CNN and is now some sort of 'host' for his own show. He crossed our timeline today because he has been obsessively trolling Joe Concha ... we're not talking like the occasional, 'Hey, I'm going to engage you for clicks and taps because I'm bored,' trolling. 

No no.

This guy is all over Concha's posts.

It's honestly a little weird and even creepy.

For example.

Enter Martin:

Huh. 

Weird, right?

Not to mention Media Matters is staffed by a bunch of freaks. #DealWithIt

But one tweet to Concha wasn't enough ... so he did it again:

He's bizarrely angry, right?

Finally, it looks like Concha had enough ... 

And enter Martin AGAIN with the trolling.

Concha fired back.

Oof.

Hey, at least he told him to have another donut. See, he's a giver.

Roland, dude, there has to be a better way to farm for engagement. 

Get a hobby. 

Something.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: MEDIA MATTERS ROLAND MARTIN

