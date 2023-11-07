T.K.O! Joe Concha SCHOOLS Lefty Big Mouth Roland Martin Obsessively Trolling Him in Heated Back and Forth

Roland Martin was apparently an American journalist who at one point worked for CNN and is now some sort of 'host' for his own show. He crossed our timeline today because he has been obsessively trolling Joe Concha ... we're not talking like the occasional, 'Hey, I'm going to engage you for clicks and taps because I'm bored,' trolling.

No no.

This guy is all over Concha's posts.

It's honestly a little weird and even creepy.

For example.

Using "data" provided by the freaks over at Media Matters for a front page "story" (absolute hit piece) is where USA Today has landed at this point. https://t.co/VvgrOA86LQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 7, 2023

Enter Martin:

Has anyone seen @JoeConchaTV condemn these shameful comments from @marklevinshow? Oh, yea, he’s busy calling @mmfa “freaks.” He won’t say a damn thing about the egregious crap said on @foxnews. I wonder why? Oh, yea. They cut him a check. At least @HowardKurtz will do it at times https://t.co/IofUuTpzUd — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2023

Huh.

Weird, right?

Not to mention Media Matters is staffed by a bunch of freaks. #DealWithIt

But one tweet to Concha wasn't enough ... so he did it again:

Hilarious. Fake ass @FoxNews media critic @JoeConchaTV attacks the data compiled by @mmfa and calls them freaks. Does Joe refute Media Matters by doing his own research and REPORTING? No. He just questions their “data” and chastises @USATODAY. Either the data is right or wrong. https://t.co/Dvj5z5M06i — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2023

He's bizarrely angry, right?

Finally, it looks like Concha had enough ...

Totally normal for an Attorney General to continually litigate a case against a former president on social media... https://t.co/vQzE191dom — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 6, 2023

And enter Martin AGAIN with the trolling.

Well idiot @JoeConchaTV, it’s not normal for a former president to be indicted in four cases. It’s not normal for a former president to lead an insurrection. But you kiss his ass so it’s no shock you target @TishJames https://t.co/nGsBkAQTbm — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 6, 2023

Concha fired back.

Have another donut, Roland. If you read my stuff and watched my commentary you would see I do anything but kiss Trump's butt.



By the way, are you ever going to apologize for sharing debate questions with Donna Brazile? https://t.co/bSSPDaMtCG pic.twitter.com/oPlA9UQAVn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 7, 2023

Oof.

Hey, at least he told him to have another donut. See, he's a giver.

BOOM! Joe Concha everyone!



Love it! pic.twitter.com/0949S2iWtI — Conservative Candor (@RepublicanGold) November 7, 2023

Roland, dude, there has to be a better way to farm for engagement.

Get a hobby.

Something.

***

***

