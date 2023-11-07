Democrats' Post Listing Point-By-Point What they 'Stand For' this Election Day BACKFIRES Point-By-Point

We can't help but notice some really important things are missing from this laundry list of 'promises' Democrats are making on this Election Day. Notice there is no mention of the economy, or inflation, or jobs, or gas prices, or safe communities, or schools, or fighting anti-Semitism, or freedom ...
Notice it's a bunch of talking points, fear-mongering, and straight-up fiction.
That's today's Democratic Party, ladies and gents.
Take a look at this:
Reproductive freedom— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 7, 2023
Climate action
Gun safety reform
Affordable health care
LGBTQ+ rights
Social Security and Medicare
We know what’s at stake today. That’s why we must elect Democrats up and down the ballot.
Gosh, all we see is abortion, trampled rights, socialized health care, woke politics, and bigger government.
Pass.
So much pass.
All the pass, in fact.
And it looks like we're not the only ones less than impressed with what Democrats have to offer:
Doesn’t seem like any of your alleged 2.3 million followers believe any of your BS.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 7, 2023
You'd think they would have a bit more support with that many followers ... but nope.
I thought you already gave us “affordable” health care? Remember the bill that Nancy told us the Dems had to pass so we could see what was in it?— ✨NikT of the Niemands (@NiktNiemand) November 7, 2023
Reproductive freedom means being a responsible, ethical grown-up & choosing one of the dozens of Birth Control methods out there that…
November 7, 2023
Accurate AND funny.
Recommended
Not bad.
So, in order to, you want:— Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 7, 2023
Homicide
Increases in taxes
Disarm the peasants
Increased taxes
Social credit
More of the same failed system
Vote Republican if the failed policies of the past don’t work for you
1. Abortion— TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) November 7, 2023
2. Destroying modern industrial civilization
3. Outlaw and confiscate arms
4. Steal from taxpayers to pay for shitty healthcare
5. What "rights" don't the have?
6. You've destroyed them already.
It's murder not reproductive freedom— tim (@timmoore1973) November 7, 2023
Climate change is a lie
We have gun laws already
Healthcare is bad because of Democrats
LGBTQ have rights already
We have SS and Medicare
This is pandering and lies from the DNC so the usual
Nailed it.
Lol “gun safety reform” - don’t you mean gun CONTROL?— Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) November 7, 2023
November 7, 2023
*snort*
I won't be voting R down ballot, but I will not be voting D for anyone.— Jeff Weldstrodamus (@JeffreyJope) November 7, 2023
Ouch.
crime, food prices, open borders , white hate …..— Gino (@GinoGonzo198) November 7, 2023
Yeah, when you look at what their platform REALLY provides it's easy to see why they tried to avoid reality.
Luckily, Americans are paying attention.
Well, unluckily for Democrats.
***
