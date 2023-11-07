T.K.O! Joe Concha SCHOOLS Lefty Big Mouth Roland Martin Obsessively Trolling Him in...
Democrats' Post Listing Point-By-Point What they 'Stand For' this Election Day BACKFIRES Point-By-Point

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on November 07, 2023
AngieArtist

We can't help but notice some really important things are missing from this laundry list of 'promises' Democrats are making on this Election Day. Notice there is no mention of the economy, or inflation, or jobs, or gas prices, or safe communities, or schools, or fighting anti-Semitism, or freedom ...

Notice it's a bunch of talking points, fear-mongering, and straight-up fiction.

That's today's Democratic Party, ladies and gents.

Take a look at this: 

Gosh, all we see is abortion, trampled rights, socialized health care, woke politics, and bigger government.

Pass.

So much pass.

All the pass, in fact.

And it looks like we're not the only ones less than impressed with what Democrats have to offer:

You'd think they would have a bit more support with that many followers ... but nope.

Accurate AND funny.

Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled Tantrum at Poll Greeter
Sam J.
Not bad.

Nailed it.

*snort*

Ouch.

Yeah, when you look at what their platform REALLY provides it's easy to see why they tried to avoid reality.

Luckily, Americans are paying attention.

Well, unluckily for Democrats.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

