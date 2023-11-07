Democrats' Post Listing Point-By-Point What they 'Stand For' this Election Day BACKFIRES Point-By-Point

We can't help but notice some really important things are missing from this laundry list of 'promises' Democrats are making on this Election Day. Notice there is no mention of the economy, or inflation, or jobs, or gas prices, or safe communities, or schools, or fighting anti-Semitism, or freedom ...

Notice it's a bunch of talking points, fear-mongering, and straight-up fiction.

That's today's Democratic Party, ladies and gents.

Take a look at this:

Reproductive freedom

Climate action

Gun safety reform

Affordable health care

LGBTQ+ rights

Social Security and Medicare



We know what’s at stake today. That’s why we must elect Democrats up and down the ballot. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 7, 2023

Gosh, all we see is abortion, trampled rights, socialized health care, woke politics, and bigger government.

Pass.

So much pass.

All the pass, in fact.

And it looks like we're not the only ones less than impressed with what Democrats have to offer:

Doesn’t seem like any of your alleged 2.3 million followers believe any of your BS. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 7, 2023

You'd think they would have a bit more support with that many followers ... but nope.

I thought you already gave us “affordable” health care? Remember the bill that Nancy told us the Dems had to pass so we could see what was in it?

Reproductive freedom means being a responsible, ethical grown-up & choosing one of the dozens of Birth Control methods out there that… — ✨NikT of the Niemands (@NiktNiemand) November 7, 2023

Accurate AND funny.

Not bad.

So, in order to, you want:

Homicide

Increases in taxes

Disarm the peasants

Increased taxes

Social credit

More of the same failed system



Vote Republican if the failed policies of the past don’t work for you — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 7, 2023

1. Abortion



2. Destroying modern industrial civilization



3. Outlaw and confiscate arms



4. Steal from taxpayers to pay for shitty healthcare



5. What "rights" don't the have?



6. You've destroyed them already. — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) November 7, 2023

It's murder not reproductive freedom

Climate change is a lie

We have gun laws already

Healthcare is bad because of Democrats

LGBTQ have rights already

We have SS and Medicare

This is pandering and lies from the DNC so the usual — tim (@timmoore1973) November 7, 2023

Nailed it.

Lol “gun safety reform” - don’t you mean gun CONTROL? — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) November 7, 2023

*snort*

I won't be voting R down ballot, but I will not be voting D for anyone. — Jeff Weldstrodamus (@JeffreyJope) November 7, 2023

Ouch.

crime, food prices, open borders , white hate ….. — Gino (@GinoGonzo198) November 7, 2023

Yeah, when you look at what their platform REALLY provides it's easy to see why they tried to avoid reality.

Luckily, Americans are paying attention.

Well, unluckily for Democrats.

***

