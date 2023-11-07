Woman With PhD Thinks She Has One of the Highest IQs in the...
Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled Tantrum at Poll Greeter

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on November 07, 2023
Matthew Hurtt

It's Election Day in Virginia, and while 'Bigs' like the governor and AG aren't up, the House, Senate, local government seats, school boards, etc. ARE and it has been a bumpy ride for Democrats. Especially since Glenn Youngkin won the state in 2021 and has maintained a nearly 60% approval rating even as Democrats like Louise Lucas fight to block everything he tries to get done.

Virginians haven't forgotten what Democrats did to their state in 2020.

And Democrats know it.

Case in point, this sad sack of a human being who verbally attacked a poll greeter. When someone shows you who they really are?

Watch this (note, this is NSFW, so if you're worried about people around you hearing the f-word, get those headphones):

Awww, he seems angry.

Wonder why?

Poor lil guy.

What a sweetie, right? That and as Andrew says here, he is breaking the law.

Before he rides off in his big bad PRIUS.

HA HA HA

Seriously.

Oh, and about that volunteer?

That would be Matthew himself.

What a bada*s.

He just needs a snack.

C'mon, Virginia, let's keep 'em cryin'. 

***

***

