Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled Tantrum at Poll Greeter

It's Election Day in Virginia, and while 'Bigs' like the governor and AG aren't up, the House, Senate, local government seats, school boards, etc. ARE and it has been a bumpy ride for Democrats. Especially since Glenn Youngkin won the state in 2021 and has maintained a nearly 60% approval rating even as Democrats like Louise Lucas fight to block everything he tries to get done.

Virginians haven't forgotten what Democrats did to their state in 2020.

And Democrats know it.

Case in point, this sad sack of a human being who verbally attacked a poll greeter. When someone shows you who they really are?

Watch this (note, this is NSFW, so if you're worried about people around you hearing the f-word, get those headphones):

Unhinged progressive confronts Republican poll greeter in Arlington, Election Day 2023. pic.twitter.com/fgRfNxVS7X — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023

Awww, he seems angry.

Wonder why?

Poor lil guy.

The foul-mouthed "man" in the blue shirt is actively breaking the law...and doing what he accuses this brave Republican poll greeter of doing!



Multiple federal statutes make it a crime to intimidate voters in the way blue shirt clearly does in this video! https://t.co/LFcQw6p93A — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 7, 2023

What a sweetie, right? That and as Andrew says here, he is breaking the law.

Before he rides off in his big bad PRIUS.

And of course he drives a Prius — Chef 🇺🇸🐊 (@JustinCrum79) November 7, 2023

HA HA HA

Seriously.

Oh, and about that volunteer?

Hey @matthewhurtt - your volunteer handled himself great in this undeserved confrontation. I want to meet him. #VAPol — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) November 7, 2023

That would be Matthew himself.

He's me. The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out... so I hit record. — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023

What a bada*s.

King. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 7, 2023

Blue shirt's mom forgot to pack his lunch today...he only just left her basement to go to the polls. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 7, 2023

He just needs a snack.

pic.twitter.com/hF4vPFMG9P — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 7, 2023

C'mon, Virginia, let's keep 'em cryin'.

***

